38th decides to flip on it

With a three-way tie for first place in the boys’ 38th District standings, a three-way coin flip decided who would be the No. 1, 2 and 3 seeds for the upcoming district tournament slated to start March 15.

All four schools met at Harrison County on Wednesday to determine the outcome, Harrison County winning the flip to get the No. 1 seed, Pendleton County then winning the flip over Robertson County to win the No. 2 seed and host the Black Devils for the first round game.

Harrison County is the host of the tournament, but the district agreed to have the higher seed host the first round game for this season due to COVID measures. Harrison County was hosting regardless of their outcome, but were fortunate enough to come away with the No. 1 seed and will host Nicholas County, March 15 at 7 p.m.

The Wildcats will host the Black Devils also on March 15 at 7 p.m.

Winners then head to the March 18 championship game to be played at Harrison County at 7 p.m.

Harrison, Pendleton and Robertson all went 2-1 in district play, Nicholas County finishing at 0-3.

The Thorobreds defeated the Bluejackets, 68-46 on Feb. 20, the Black Devils knocking off the Wildcats on Feb. 26, 68-55.

Robertson County won last year’s 38th District title, their first since 1994.

Since the four teams formed together to make the 38th in 2006, Pendleton County owns eight district titles, Harrison County with six.

In February 2018, the district voted to break away from the blind draw format to seeding.

The girls’ 38th District pairings will be finalized Wednesday night when Robertson County takes on Pendleton County.

Harrison County has already clinched the No. 1 seed with a 3-0 record in district play, Nicholas County the No. 2 seed at 2-1 in district action. The Lady Devils and Lady Cats are both 0-2. Winner gets Nicholas, loser gets Harrison.

That tournament will also begin the week of March 15.

38TH District Tournament Schedule

BOYS

Semifinals (March 15)

Nicholas County at Harrison County, 7 p.m.

Robertson County at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.

Championship (March 18 at Harrison County)

TBD, 7 p.m.

GIRLS

Semifinals (March 16)

Pendleton-Robertson loser at Harrison County, 7 p.m.

Pendleton-Robertson winner at Nicholas County, 7 p.m.

Championship (March 19)

TBD, 7 p.m.

