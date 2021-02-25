Throwback Thursday

February 25, 2021 edennison Sports 0
This throwback is of then University of Kentucky coach Rick Pitino chatting with Tollesboro coach Randy Harrison. Pitino came to Tollesboro to watch UK commit Chris Harrison as Tollesboro played Ripley. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

