Here’s this week’s edition of 10 things in the 10th.

— The KHSAA has recently ruled two Montgomery County transfers eligible. Shamar Hawthorne, a 5-foot-11 senior guard and Eric Morgan, a 6-foot-3 senior guard/forward, as listed on the KHSAA website. They’ve played in the last four games for the Indians, Morgan averaging 8.2 points per game, including 14 against Trinity in a double overtime victory on Saturday. Hawthorne is averaging 4.8 points per game. The Indians have won three straight since a setback at Boyd County and are 5-2 on the year.

— Two recent members of the 1,000 point club are St. Patrick’s Allison Hughes and Montgomery County’s Rickey Lovette. Hughes is off to a great start to the season, averaging 21.7 points and pulling down 6.7 rebounds a game. She cleared the mark in a 56-41 win over Augusta. Hughes 21.7 points per game is currently 12th in the state. Lovette is a nightly double-double, averaging 18.9 points and 12 rebounds a game. His 12 rebounds per game average is good for seventh in the state.

— Scott picked up a big 37th District win on Friday night against rival Campbell County. The win has them in control of their own destiny in district seeding if they can defeat Calvary Christian on February 9 and Bishop Brossart on February 12. The Camels closed out district play with a 2-1 record and still have a shot at the No. 1 seed, pending what the Eagles do. The February 12 matchup between the Eagles and Mustangs will loom large. Brossart is 0-1 in district play with a loss to Campbell County, 64-46, on January 23 and won’t face Calvary Christian until March 8. The Cougars also lost to Campbell County, 83-59, to open up the season.

— The George Rogers Clark Lady Cards picked up a big road win on Saturday at Ryle, the No. 6 team in the latest AP prep poll. They annually play one of the toughest schedules in the state and it pays off for them come region tournament time, the four-time reigning champs. They face a big 40th District matchup on Thursday against Paris, the Lady Hounds handing them a 60-42 defeat in the season opener.

— I didn’t have Mason County’s Terrell Henry as one of the top 10 players in the region to start the season, but it looks to be a mistake. Henry is averaging 21.2 points and seven rebounds a game for the 6-3 Royals. He plays under control and is hitting 59 percent of his shots from the field. Henry had a career-high 36 points in a 80-59 win over Lewis County on Saturday. As a sophomore, he could very well be on track to follow in his older brother’s footsteps, Dorian Henry a former 10th Region Player of the Year in 2015. Dorian averaged 21 points and pulled down 9.8 rebounds a game in his senior season in ‘15.

— Eight of 31 teams in the region were unable to play a game last week due to COVID protocols: Robertson County girls, Harrison County girls, Montgomery County girls, Bourbon County girls, Paris girls, Nicholas County boys, Bishop Brossart boys, Bourbon County boys. A handful were able to return to the court during the week after missing the majority, if not all of the prior week.

— Potential 10th Region Player of the Year (coaches association, not KABC) candidate Jerone Morton of George Rogers Clark will be sidelined for at least four weeks with an injury. Morton suffered the injury on January 22 in a win over Pulaski County. The Cardinals have played just once since then, a 83-55 victory over Mason County. Morton is expected to be back by the end of the regular season.

— With games hard to come by due to all the postponements and cancellations due to COVID (and this past week with snow), the Robertson County Black Devils got creative this past weekend and did a home and home with Buckhorn out of the 14th Region. The Black Devils hosted the Wildcats on Friday night, making a return trip to Buckhorn on Saturday. Roberston County won both games, 88-68 on Friday, 88-74 on Saturday. Justin Becker combined for 61 points and 28 rebounds in the two games.

— Boys’ Top 10 teams in the 10th:

1. George Rogers Clark

2. Montgomery County

3. Robertson County

4. Scott

5. Mason County

6. Campbell County

7. Harrison County

8. Bishop Brossart

9. Bourbon County

10. Augusta

Next up: Calvary Christian

— Girls’ Top 10 teams in the 10th:

1. Bishop Brossart

2. Paris

3. George Rogers Clark

4. Scott

5. Montgomery County

6. Mason County

7. Bourbon County

8. Campbell County

9. Harrison County

10. Nicholas County

Next up: Pendleton County