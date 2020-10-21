Shawnee State continues successful fall with area golfers

The volleyball postseason gets underway with district tournaments beginning across the state on Monday.

Teams from the coverage area in the 38th, 39th, 61st and 63rd district will hope to extend their seasons at least a week in district semifinals and hope to raise a trophy by the end of the week in district title games.

Here’s a brief look at each tournament.

39TH DISTRICT TOURNAMENT AT AUGUSTA

The 39th District Tournament takes place starting on Monday at Augusta. The first game highlights the Bracken County Lady Bears taking on the Mason County Lady Royals at 6 p.m. The Lady Bears have put together a record of 3-15 on the season with a 1-4 record against district opponents, the one win being against Augusta. Junior Tori Highfield leads the Lady Bears this season with 96 kills, Maddie Johnson tops in the service department with 48 aces. Gracie Taylor will be the one setting Highfield and the rest of the front line up with 111 assists. In the lone meeting between the two, Mason County took a 2-0 (25-15, 25-17) win.

Mason County comes into the postseason with 4-11 record, and their only win in district play being against Bracken. Kiersten Coleman leads the Lady Royals in kills this season with 57 out of a total of 163 kills by Mason County this season. Alyssa Cracraft is tops in the service game with 36 aces and has a team-high 61 assists.

Coach Wade Smith and his Lady Bears are looking to take down Mason County and continue the streak which would make it six straight district championships. Meanwhile, Coach Kortney Mills and the Mason County Lady Royals will look end the streak this year after falling to the Lady Bears the last two years in the district championship, their last and only district title coming in 2014.

The second semifinal features the St. Patrick Lady Saints and the Augusta Lady Panthers on Tuesday at 6 p.m. After both teams failed to get to the championship last season, one of the two will be taking place in the championship game on Thursday night.

While they’ve never won a district title, the Lady Saints enter as the favorites, with two wins apiece against Augusta, Bracken County and Mason County this season. The Lady Saints are 17-2, with losses to Bishop Brossart and West Union. After the Lady Saints fell to Bracken County in the first round of the district tournament last season, Coach Chuck Hamilton and his team have turned it around with multiple contributors; Mercedes Hedgecock, Jaclyn Stewart, and Makenna Roush all have 50+ kills on the season. The balance across the team is spread out in all categories, five players having at least 20 assists, six with at least 100 digs and five with at least 25 aces.

The Augusta Lady Panthers will have the home court advantage this year after getting knocked out in the first round to Mason County last season. Augusta has 4-10 record with a 3-3 record against other 39 district teams. The Lady Panthers will be trying to get to the championship game and win the district title for the first time since 2013. Olivia Caudill and Kaylee Browning lead the team in kills with Caudill having 45 and Browning with 41, Chelsea Shields tops in assists with 109, Browning tops in aces with 27. In his first season as head coach of Augusta, Coach Joey Crouch has a chance to get his first win against St. Patrick this season after coming up short twice.

61ST DISTRICT TOURNAMENT AT FLEMING COUNTY

Rowan County will look to make it 10 straight 61st District titles when the tournament begins in Flemingsburg on Monday. The Lady Vikings will take on Menifee County, who have only been able to play one match in October due to the county being in a red zone on the COVID-19 state map and the team unable to play.

Rowan County won the lone matchup between the two, 3-0 (25-6, 25-12, 25-19) this season. Menifee County has yet to win a game, 0-6 on the year, Rowan County coming in with a 5-6 record.

The winner of Monday’s matchup will take on the Fleming County-Bath County winner, Thursday at 6 p.m.

The Lady Panthers have defeated Bath twice this season already as they look to try and win their first district title since 2011. In the two meetings this season, Fleming County won all six sets.

63RD DISTRICT TOURNAMENT AT RACELAND

Its been either Russell or Raceland to hoist the 63rd District Championship trophy since 2013. This year the two will meet in the first round while Greenup County and Lewis County face off on the other side of the bracket.

The tournament begins Monday at Raceland, Russell and Raceland facing off Monday, Lewis and Greenup Tuesday, both matches taking place at 6 p.m. with the championship to follow Thursday at 6 p.m.

Russell is 5-0 in district play and will enter as the favorite, knocking off Raceland twice already this season. Greenup County has defeated Lewis County twice this season.

38TH DISTRICT TOURNAMENT AT HARRISON COUNTY

Tuesday’s matchups will take place at different sites, Robertson County playing at Harrison County, Nicholas County playing at Pendleton County with Thursday’s championship at Harrison County.

The Fillies will look for eight straight district titles as they open up with a Robertson County team they’ve already defeated twice this season. Robertson County won their first game of the season, losing 15 straight since.

Pendleton County defeated Nicholas County twice, the first in straight sets, the second having to go the distance to five sets.