Fleming student-athlete tests positive for COVID

August 06, 2020
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, August 6
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
8 a.m.
FS2 — FIA Formula E Championship: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin
1 p.m.
FS2 — FIA Formula E Championship: The Berlin ePrix, Round 7, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin
5:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Fromula One: Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, First Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
4 p.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, First Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
GOLF — U.S. Women’s Amateur: Round of 16, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.
7 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, First Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN — LG at Kia
5:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — Lotte at Doosan
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Minnesota at Washington
4 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Seattle
6 p.m.
Fox Sports Ohio — Cincinnati at Cleveland
7 p.m.
FOX — Chicago Cubs at Kansas City OR Houston at Arizona
NBA BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.
NBATV — Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. Sacramento, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
4 p.m.
TNT — Seeding Games: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.
TNT — Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Houston, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
2:30 p.m.
NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
4 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Round Robin: Washington vs. Philadelphia, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
6:30 p.m.
NHLN — Western Conference Round Robin: Vegas vs. St. Louis, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Toronto vs. Columbus, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
10:30 p.m.
CNBC — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: TBD, Round of 16 Leg 2 (taped)
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City SC vs. Minnesota United, Semifinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Tijuana
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Seattle vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
8 p.m.
NBATV — Connecticut vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Chicago vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.