Fleming student-athlete tests positive for COVID

August 5, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]

A Fleming County High School student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19.

The information became available Wednesday afternoon and protocols were immediately put in place.

“The staff at the high school followed protocols outlined by the KHSAA, Fleming County Schools and the Fleming County Health Department,” Fleming County superintendent Brian Creasman said.

Creasman added that with the protocols in place, athletic activity at the school will continue. Students with new symptoms or not feeling well are encouraged to work closely with coaches and not attend activities.

“Because of the protocols in place, at this time, there is no need to suspend athletics,” Creasman said. “We continue to update protocols to mitigate COVID-19 and other viruses,” Creasman said.

Mason County had a positive test from a member in the football program last week and have halted activity for the football program until further notice.