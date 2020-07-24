GOLF

Schumacher advances, Frame falls in first round of Chippeways

July 24, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]
FILE — Eric Schumacher won his first round matchup over Eric Weber in the Championship flight of the 85th annual Chippeways Match Play Tournament at Maysville Country Club.

The 85th Chippeways at Maysville Country Club got its start on Friday with first round play in five flights.

Three multi-time winners in the championship flight were knocked off as three-time winner Jackson Frame dropped his opener to Paul Huber, two-time winner Drew Traxel fell to John Hoh and another two-time winner Joe Traxel lost to Nicholas Chabot.

In the top half of the bracket, six-time champ Eric Schumacher knocked off Eric Davis in his opener and will take on Chase Thornhill, defeating Scott Ward, who had to withdraw.

Continuing on the top half of the bracket, Corey Richmond defeated Matt Stonebunner and will take on Connor Taylor, who defeated Christian Vinings.

In the bottom half of the bracket, Chabot will take on Josh Weber, defeating Clay Johnston. Hoh and Huber will face off in the other quarterfinal.

Quarterfinal matches will be played on Saturday, semifinals on Sunday morning with the championship on Sundayafternoon.

The first round losers now head to a consolation bracket where it’s win or go home, starting at 2 p.m. on No. 10.

Championship flight matches also start at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Huber-Hoh, Chabot-Weber at 2 p.m., Richmond-Taylor, Schumacher-Thornhill at 2:15 p.m.

In the consolation bracket, Davis gets a bye due to Ward’s withdrawal, Stonebrunner faces Vinings at 2:15 p.m., Joe Traxel gets Clay Johnston and Drew Traxel takes on Frame, those two matches at 2 p.m.

RESULTS

FRIDAY

MAYSVILLE COUNTRY CLUB

FIRST ROUND

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Eric Schumacher def. Eric Davis

Chase Thornhill def. Scott Ward

Corey Richmond def. Matt Stonebunner

Connor Taylor def. Christian Vinings

Nicholas Chabot def. Joe Traxel

Josh Weber def. Clay Johnston

John Hoh def. Drew Traxel

Paul Huber def. Jackson Frame

FIRST FLIGHT

Lee Kendall def. Dustin Grutza

Jamey High def. Justin Lang

David Orme def. Brett Sanders

Rodney Tolle def. Brandon Evans

Travis Rogers def. Mitch Wagner

Seth Vice def. Jeff Cracraft

Nathan Cracraft def. Randal Greco

Chad Haggard def. Brian Simpson

SECOND FLIGHT

Dustin Orme def. Tyler McHugh

David Goldman def. Joe Weber

Ian O’Cull def. Dave Holcomb

Adam Anaya def. DJ Hodge

Sean Neeley BYE

Pat Latham BYE

KR Haggard def. Dave Packard

Frank Allison def. Logan Brown

THIRD FLIGHT

Richard Blake def. Kevin Wagner

Lee Bradley BYE

Mark Fletcher def. Kyle Shadoan

Gabe Grutza def. Dan Dezam

Mason Sargent def. Jim Thornhill

Jeff Chase def. Mike Marinaro

Mike Kaelin BYE

Louie Neff def. Greg Lockhart

FOURTH FLIGHT

John Chamberlain BYE

John Carlisle def. Doug Hendrickson

Mike Albanese def. James Huffman

Michael Clarke def. Fred Hassloch

Chuck Comer def. John Brooks

Kevin Fulton def. Simon Watt

Bubba Blake def. Dan Thompson

Daryl McCraken def. Brian Payne

FIFTH FLIGHT

Stu Lax def. Steve Cummings

Leslie Winkle def. Sam Neeley

Justin Denham def. Chris Hopper

Bob Grutza def. Jeremiah Akers

Connor Lockhart def. Franke Yanke

Brad McDowell def. Scott Lemonds

Ben Gess BYE

Jerod Person def. Andrew Wood