Schumacher advances, Frame falls in first round of Chippeways

The 85th Chippeways at Maysville Country Club got its start on Friday with first round play in five flights.
Three multi-time winners in the championship flight were knocked off as three-time winner Jackson Frame dropped his opener to Paul Huber, two-time winner Drew Traxel fell to John Hoh and another two-time winner Joe Traxel lost to Nicholas Chabot.
In the top half of the bracket, six-time champ Eric Schumacher knocked off Eric Davis in his opener and will take on Chase Thornhill, defeating Scott Ward, who had to withdraw.
Continuing on the top half of the bracket, Corey Richmond defeated Matt Stonebunner and will take on Connor Taylor, who defeated Christian Vinings.
In the bottom half of the bracket, Chabot will take on Josh Weber, defeating Clay Johnston. Hoh and Huber will face off in the other quarterfinal.
Quarterfinal matches will be played on Saturday, semifinals on Sunday morning with the championship on Sundayafternoon.
The first round losers now head to a consolation bracket where it’s win or go home, starting at 2 p.m. on No. 10.
Championship flight matches also start at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Huber-Hoh, Chabot-Weber at 2 p.m., Richmond-Taylor, Schumacher-Thornhill at 2:15 p.m.
In the consolation bracket, Davis gets a bye due to Ward’s withdrawal, Stonebrunner faces Vinings at 2:15 p.m., Joe Traxel gets Clay Johnston and Drew Traxel takes on Frame, those two matches at 2 p.m.
RESULTS
FRIDAY
MAYSVILLE COUNTRY CLUB
FIRST ROUND
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Eric Schumacher def. Eric Davis
Chase Thornhill def. Scott Ward
Corey Richmond def. Matt Stonebunner
Connor Taylor def. Christian Vinings
Nicholas Chabot def. Joe Traxel
Josh Weber def. Clay Johnston
John Hoh def. Drew Traxel
Paul Huber def. Jackson Frame
FIRST FLIGHT
Lee Kendall def. Dustin Grutza
Jamey High def. Justin Lang
David Orme def. Brett Sanders
Rodney Tolle def. Brandon Evans
Travis Rogers def. Mitch Wagner
Seth Vice def. Jeff Cracraft
Nathan Cracraft def. Randal Greco
Chad Haggard def. Brian Simpson
SECOND FLIGHT
Dustin Orme def. Tyler McHugh
David Goldman def. Joe Weber
Ian O’Cull def. Dave Holcomb
Adam Anaya def. DJ Hodge
Sean Neeley BYE
Pat Latham BYE
KR Haggard def. Dave Packard
Frank Allison def. Logan Brown
THIRD FLIGHT
Richard Blake def. Kevin Wagner
Lee Bradley BYE
Mark Fletcher def. Kyle Shadoan
Gabe Grutza def. Dan Dezam
Mason Sargent def. Jim Thornhill
Jeff Chase def. Mike Marinaro
Mike Kaelin BYE
Louie Neff def. Greg Lockhart
FOURTH FLIGHT
John Chamberlain BYE
John Carlisle def. Doug Hendrickson
Mike Albanese def. James Huffman
Michael Clarke def. Fred Hassloch
Chuck Comer def. John Brooks
Kevin Fulton def. Simon Watt
Bubba Blake def. Dan Thompson
Daryl McCraken def. Brian Payne
FIFTH FLIGHT
Stu Lax def. Steve Cummings
Leslie Winkle def. Sam Neeley
Justin Denham def. Chris Hopper
Bob Grutza def. Jeremiah Akers
Connor Lockhart def. Franke Yanke
Brad McDowell def. Scott Lemonds
Ben Gess BYE
Jerod Person def. Andrew Wood