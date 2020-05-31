Wald Park to reopen June 15

May 31, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]
Wald Park will re-open June 15 with youth baseball, softball and t-ball leagues set to start on July 6. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Wald Park will re-open June 15 with youth baseball, softball and t-ball leagues set to start on July 6. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Play ball. Finally.

Wald Park will be re-opening June 15 for youth baseball, softball and t-ball leagues with practices and then games will follow starting on July 6.

The draft will take place later this week with those still wishing to register can do so at http://ohabrl.website.sportssignup.com. The park is asking to register by June 3 so the draft can take place shortly after. Those already registered will be in the draft.

Three weeks of practice will be followed by league play starting on July 6. The plan according to the Facebook post that was released Sunday is to have two games per week running until August 28. Two games per week for youth baseball and softball, t-ball having a 10-game season. A tournament will follow at the end of the season, according to the post.

The park is asking that all kids have their own helmets, they will not be shared.

Social distancing measures will be used from local and state governments.

“These are tough decisions, but our board of directors, local and state officials believe it is safe to give the youth these opportunities. We will continue to monitor the situation and it is possible that things may change especially if cases begin to trend up. Thanks to everyone for there understanding. If for some reason your child will not be participating please email us at [email protected],” the Wald Park Facebook page posted on Sunday.