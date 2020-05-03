Something old, something new

Even though she excelled in some individual sports, Haley White was the ultimate team player.

Just to give a little glimpse of what kind of caring person White is, the senior four-sport athlete wasn’t most concerned with making a fourth straight state tennis tournament this spring, she was more excited about the youth on the team.

“Having accomplished a lot and having that success under my belt, I’d like to think I made my mark on the tennis program. I was more hurt by the fact the team was young and I really wanted to help them and give them the experience of their own,” White said.

White was going to transition into being a singles player this spring as her doubles partner Mallory Conrad graduated. It wasn’t anything foreign to her, having played in some singles matches throughout her varsity tennis career that started in the sixth grade. Her versatility and success on the tennis court helped land her an offer from Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee in which she accepted and signed virtually on Thursday.

The interest White had for LMU came long before her decision to attend there. She received an email from the basketball coach there when she was a freshman. After going down for a basketball camp, White fell in love with the campus, a school with 1,975 undergrad students. While keeping her options open with the multiple sports she played, academics is where White excelled as well.

When White’s father sent her a link to apply for an academic scholarship, she was invited back to campus for an interview. During that time, White got in touch with the tennis coach down there and toured the facilities while taking a visit.

“At first I was willing to go and not play a sport. They had just changed tennis coaches when I went down for an interview for an academic scholarship and spoke with the tennis coach the night before I went down. Coach Walters hung out with my dad while I had my interview and I fell in love with the campus again,” White said. “When they told me I could play tennis and get a full ride on an academic scholarship I was in.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic, things are different for a lot of people. In White’s case, slow days of being couped up in the house or nothing on the agenda isn’t normal. On top of playing golf, basketball, tennis and softball, White is a member of the Mason County Orchestra, FCCLA, FCA, Beta Club, Green Dot Coalition, the Vice President of National Honor Society, Student Representative on the YSC Advisory Council, Student Representative on Title IX and involved with her church and youth group events.

Add in she’ll have 47 credit hours when she heads to LMU in the fall, knocking out some basic core college credits and part of the duel credit courses at Morehead State and Maysville Community and Technical College.

“The college work has helped pass the time. I’m taking 15 college credits this semester so that’s weighed me down,” White said, that she’ll be finishing up next week.

Tennis might be the sport she’ll be playing at the next level, but White has certainly made her mark in other sports. On top of three trips to the state tennis tourney, she’s also made three trips to the state golf tournament, twice as an individual and once with the team. She was the lone senior on the Lady Royals basketball team this season and had her best game of her career in the opening round of the 39th District Tournament this season when she went for a career-high 25 points. She would have also been a vital member of the softball team this season, trying to help the Lady Royals win their fifth straight district tournament.

“Having the success in tennis and knowing I’ll get to play at the next level helped the loss of this season. But I took not being able to play softball harder because that was the end,” White said. “At the end of it all, the memories that came along with each sport is what I’ll cherish the most. Not even playing, obviously the district tournament game is something I’ll remember forever, but learning from the older girls when I was younger, showing the younger girls the ropes when I was older. As a person getting to make those connections and memories is what I’ll remember the most.”

The option could be there for White to play golf in college, but at this moment is going to just strictly focus on tennis. Uncharted territory for her.

“Playing one sport will be a change,” White said. “My high school counselors have told me I’ll be less busy when I get to college and that rarely happens. I’m looking forward to focusing on one sport and seeing what I can do with that time and seeing how well I can push myself.”

She’ll be pushed at LMU, a Division II school that competes in the South Atlantic Conference. The roster is pretty global with players from Sweden, Netherlands, Germany, Spain and Canada.

White’s plan is to major in Math with hopes to land a job in data analytics for a sports team someday.

Over the summer her plans are to work on her fitness and overall consistency of her game. White had these parting words for those who desire to be successful in athletics.

“Trust the process and yourself. The road can seem long and confusing, you might not know what’s going on and everything can work out for the best. If it’s three sports or even one, you just have to step back and evaluate yourself sometimes and everything happening. Making a college decision you have to make…make sure what makes you happy. The awards, trophies and everything can alter your view, you have to make sure you do what makes you happy and where you want to be and keep that focus,” White said.

Mason County’s Haley White virtually signed with Lincoln Memorial University on Thursday to continue her athletic and academic career with the tennis program while also receiving a full-ride academic scholarship. https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1__DSC0676.jpg Mason County’s Haley White virtually signed with Lincoln Memorial University on Thursday to continue her athletic and academic career with the tennis program while also receiving a full-ride academic scholarship.