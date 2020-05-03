Something old, something new

Life without live sports is indeed something we have never experienced, but if you need a reprise from doing jigsaw puzzles, you might check out some local sports feats that may have slipped your mind over time.
The game of baseball has always been big here, from all the way to Hall of Famer Casey Stengel starting his baseball career here to Maysville native Don Hurst leading the National League in RBI with 132 with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Woodie “The Fleming Fame” Fryman was named to two All-Star games, but one stellar game sometimes slips our minds over time. On July 1, 1966, Fryman was awesome in Shea Stadium versus the Mets. He allowed a single to Ron Hunt. Ron Hunt was thrown out trying to steal and then this is amazing. Woodie never let another Met on base as he faced the minimum 27 batters.
Another great stat comes from St. Patrick and this record is etched in the KHSAA baseball record books. Noah Welte of the Saints batted .737 for the 2000 season and that is still a state record. Not only that, but Noah’s career batting average from 1997-2000 is the second best in KHSAA baseball history as he averaged .568 for his Saints career. The former Saint and Thomas More Hall of Famer is third on the list of stolen bases with 71 in 2000.
Sandy Byron, who attended St. Patrick and later on in 1986 she won the prestigious Kentucky Women’s Open golf tourney.
Maxine Graham of Fleming County still holds the KHSAA Girls Long jump with a jump of 20-04.00 in 1975.
Arthur Pickens won the Kentucky Derby in 1908 aboard Stone Street and Mr. Pickens is buried in the Maysville Cemetery. But I must add this little tidbit about his victory as it is in the Derby Record books, but not at the top of the list, but at the bottom. Stone Street’s winning time was the slowest ever in Derby History with a time of 2:15.20.
Allen Feldhaus was not only a basketball player for UK, but he excelled on the baseball diamond as he played in the Washington Senators minor league system.
Gerry Calvert, the former MHS and UK basketball star was well thought of by Adolph Rupp, so much so he was a pallbearer for Coach Rupp.
Sports will be back soon, maybe not the way we were accustomed to, but it will be a start to getting back to normal.