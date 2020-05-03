Koch headed to University of the Cumberlands

After showing off his wide array of soccer skills at the high school level, Saint Patrick’s Marvin Koch is headed to play at the next level.
Koch committed to University of the Cumberlands and signed with the Patriots recently to continue his athletic and academic career over the next four years.
He plans on studying sports and fitness management.
“I want to first off by saying thank you to Maysville and the community for supporting St. Patrick and St. Patrick soccer. I want to thank all of my coaches that got me to this point. I would have never gotten here without you guys,” Koch said via a Saints Athletics press release. “The people I want to thank the most are my parents. Joe and Wendy Koch have made a huge impact in my life and have driven me to countless games and practices and there is nothing I can do to make it up to them. The sacrifices they have made for me to achieve this dream is unbelievable.”
Koch has aspirations of playing professional soccer in Guatemala later on down the road.
His character, play and demeanor had Koch as one the marquee players on the Saints over the last three years, scoring 37 goals and recording 28 assists in his high school career, according to the KHSAA website. Koch scored 11 goals with 12 assists in his senior season.
Saints coach Father Michael Black said Koch is one of the most dynamic offensive players he’s worked with and is sure he will continue to impress on and off the field with his skill and character.
His keen sense in the final third of the field makes him a dangerous threat at any time with possession, his assist tally showing his unselfishness and the tools to be successful at the next level.
“He’s really effective in the final third with his creativity and athleticism,” Black said. “He works very hard on his craft and has creativity that can’t be taught. He always has a sense to where he knows where to be and where the ball can be played.”
Koch’s ability to help himself or his teammates find the back of the net should have him prepared for the next level, the Patriots competing in NAIA’s Mid-South Conference. Black said Koch was recruited as a striker, but could play some outside midfielder as well.
Koch also ran cross country for the school and competed in a couple of state meets and joined the basketball team his senior season.
“We’re really proud of the way he represented soccer in the area and we wish him nothing but the best,” Black said. “I taught him in religion at St. Patrick and he’s just as good a student. He dedicates what he needs to dedicate to and gets the job done. He grasps things easily, has great character and I never doubt that he’ll do the wrong thing. There’s still a lot of room for him to grow and we look forward to him taking advantage of it.”