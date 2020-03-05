Throwback Thursday

WINCHESTER — It was 81 years in the making.

For Robertson County, it will have to wait one more year.

The Black Devils suffered a heartbreaking 58-54 loss to Bishop Brossart in overtime at the 10th Region Tournament Quarterfinals at George Rogers Clark’s new arena Wednesday night.

Holding a 45-42 lead in the closing seconds of regulation, Brossart’s Ethan Eilerman drained a 3-pointer with less than two seconds to play to get the game to overtime.

If the Black Devils could have knocked down some free throws in the final minute of regulation, it may not have got to that point, missing the front end of two 1-and-1’s before Justin Becker hit two to make it a 45-42 game with 10 seconds to play.

“I don’t know what to say. We practice them, shot well all year, 70 percent, 10-of-20 tonight,” Black Devils coach Patrick Kelsch said. “

With two fouls to give, Robertson used one four seconds later at halfcourt, giving Brossart a side out with six seconds to play. Timeout for the Mustangs to draw something up…and draw something up they did.

A cross-court pass hit Stephen Verst who then hit Ethan Eilerman from the elbow extended and the senior drained the 3-pointer, nearly single-handedly getting the Mustangs to that point as he ended with 25 points and 12 rebounds in the game.

“Honestly it was a play we ran all of last year, hadn’t run it yet this year,” Mustangs coach Mike Code said. “I told my brother Scott let’s go with it. The guys that played last year remembered it and just had to put a few new guys in some spots and executed it pretty well. There was no doubt who we were running the play for. Ethan hit a little slump midseason, but he’s been as good as I’ve been around the last few weeks, he’s been sensational.”

Then the free throw game continued to matter in the overtime. After Brossart scored the first four points in the extra period, Robertson answered with the next three to get within one at 49-48.

While Brossart hit their final eight free throws, all from Carson Schirmer, the Black Devils hit just 3-of-6 in the closing minutes, Schirmer’s last two with 7.7 seconds left to seal the deal and build the Mustangs lead to four before the final horn sounded.

Deflation and agony will settle in for quite some time in Mt. Olivet after this one.

The Black Devils controlled the game pretty much throughout, taking the lead at 10-8 and never letting it go from there the rest of the regulation.

They led 12-8 after a quarter of play and 21-18 at half that could have been bigger, but the Mustangs closed the half on a 7-0 run over the final 1:50 to get within three.

After Eilerman got the Mustangs on the board to make it 21-20 out of the half, Robertson responded with an 8-0 run capped by a Eli Dotson triple to push the lead back to nine. They’d remain comfortably ahead, building their lead to as large as 10 before a Gabriel Smorey 3-pointer made it 35-28 Black Devils after three quarters of play.

“Defensively I thought if we played zone and forced them to shoot long three’s or long two’s and rebound well, we’d have a good shot. I knew offensively we could spread them out. I felt comfortable that Brandon (Dice) could take them off the dribble and he played an excellent floor game and got to the basket and made some good shots and dished some,” Kelsch said.

Then it was back-and-forth from Dice, who finished with a team-high 21 points for the Black Devils and was named to the All-Tournament team, and Eilerman having an answer on the other end.

The two traded baskets on a couple of occasions, an Eilerman three ending the showdown between the two to get the Mustangs within 39-37. Stephen Verst tied it at 39 moments later, Dice responding with a floater to make it 41-39.

A Sebastian Dixon layup made it 43-40 Black Devils with a little under two minutes to play. With a chance to make it a two-possession game, Justin Becker missed the front end of a one-and-one, Brossart answering on the other end with a David Govan layup with less than 30 seconds to play.

Becker went to the line again, gutting out the game with an injury in his foot and not in the starting lineup, missing the front end again before Brossart couldn’t convert on the other end. It was Becker stepping to the line again, this time hitting two free throws to make it a three-point game with 10.1 seconds to play. After the first foul and timeout, Kelsch instructed his team to do so again.

“We told them to foul on the catch. We did. Hats off to an All-Region performer, he hit a big shot,” Kelsch said.

They were that close to their first regional tournament win since 1939, just a matter of seconds or another made free throw.

“We got the ball in our guys hands, wanted them to win the game and in all honesty I thought we did everything right but make a few free throws,” Kelsch said.

In the final minute and overtime, Robertson hit 6-of-12 free throw attempts, Brossart hitting 9-0f-10.

MUSTANGS 58, BLACK DEVILS 54 (OT)

BISHOP BROSSART—10-8-10-17-13—58

ROBERTSON COUNTY—12-9-14-10-9—54

Scoring

Brossart (58) — Eilerman 25, Schirmer 15, Kremer 6, Govan 5, Smorey 3, Prebles 2, Verst 2

Robertson (54) — Dice 21, J. Becker 14, Dixon 9, Dotson 6, Horn 2, R. Becker 1, Pilosky 1

Game Stats

Field Goals: Brossart 19/62, Robertson 20/47

3-Pointers: Brossart 7/26, Robertson 4/19

Free Throws: Brossart 13/18, Robertson 10/20

Rebounds: Brossart 36 (Eilerman 12), Robertson 41 (Dixon 9)

Assists: Brossart 10 (Eilerman 3), Robertson 9 (Dice 4)

Turnovers: Brossart 6, Robertson 10

Fouls: Brossart 16, Robertson 16

Records: Brossart 25-6, Robertson 24-6

Robertson County’s Sebastian Dixon goes up for a layup against Bishop Brossart, Wednesday, during the 10th Region Quarterfinals at George Rogers Clark. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Dixon-2.jpg Robertson County’s Sebastian Dixon goes up for a layup against Bishop Brossart, Wednesday, during the 10th Region Quarterfinals at George Rogers Clark. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

