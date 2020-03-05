Throwback Thursday

This week’s Throwback pic is of Scott Osborne of the Tollesboro Wildcats scoring in the 1983 10th Region Tourney at the Mason County Fieldhouse. Tollesboro defeated Nicholas County by the score of 75-69. (Ron Bailey) -

