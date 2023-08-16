Home Special Sections TV Week – August 19, 2023 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – August 19, 2023 August 16, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/lumb/ View Comments Editor's Picks BCHD awarded $53k grant Ledger Independent - August 16, 2023 CINCINNATI, Ohio— Interact for Health recently announced $1.3 million in Mental Health Equity Grants. Baker-Bird selected to showcase in book Ledger Independent - August 16, 2023 AUGUSTA — Baker-Bird Winery and Distillery was featured as a “hidden gem” in America in a book that was recently released. AIS to host annual Read-I-Fest Ledger Independent - August 16, 2023 AUGUSTA — Augusta Independent Schools Family Resource Center is hosting its annual Read-I-Fest on Thursday, Aug. 24. Day 2: James Mundy Ledger Independent - August 15, 2023 James Mundy, one of Chicago’s best African-American musicians was born in Maysville. Queen Countess Riverboat visits Maysville Ledger Independent - August 12, 2023 American Queen Voyages’ American Countess Riverboat visited Maysville on Friday morning for its last trip of the year to Maysville. Load more