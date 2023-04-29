Dear readers,

I always knew this day would come, but never knew exactly when it would be or how it would come about. I want to share with you that Friday, June 2nd will be that day…my last day with Champion Media. I’ll be leaving to pursue the next chapter of my life. What will that be exactly? At this moment I’m not quite sure, but I’m taking some time to reflect on how I’d like to finish. My wife and I will be headed to Murray, Kentucky to see family and then to Savannah for some rest and relaxation. I’ve dreamed about the day I’d dial it back (whatever that is exactly), and now that it’s on my doorstep I’m a bit anxious and excited. Regardless, I’m looking forward with a great deal of anticipation on what is to come.

The past five years have ushered in a lot of change within our industry and consequently with our papers in Kentucky and Ohio and Champion Media as a whole. We’ve learned to do more with less; we’ve navigated the waters of change while shuttering a press operation in Batavia and moved all of our printing operations to Maysville; we moved an office in Ohio from Batavia to Williamsburg; we’ve become more efficient in how we do business as the prices of everything have skyrocketed; we figured out how we do business with the USPS as they changed their processes; we lost and won business; published a highly successful magazine; hired new reporters who have brought fresh ideas into our company; seen the growth within our digital business; impacted lives and told stories; and so much more.

What we have done, and will continue to do, is keep you informed by delivering news and information that’s local and relevant to each of the communities we serve. We’ve connected businesses with their customers in our printed papers and on our websites unlike any other media in the areas we serve. And what drives that? Our loyal employees do. Their commitment to their profession is unprecedented. Many of them have been doing it for decades and their professionalism and grit shows in the work they do every day. What I am very aware of is a leader can only be as good as those he leads. I’ve been blessed to have worked with the best, and I’m positive as we turn this page it will only get better.

I leave the operations in good hands as we look forward. Jennifer Donahue, our Director of Operations and Advertising here in Maysville, will assume the responsibility of Publisher for the Kentucky papers and provide leadership for our printing facility in Maysville. Karen Brown, our Regional Director of Sales, will assume the responsibility of Publisher for the Ohio papers and will be taking over leadership for our Seasons Magazine. I’m positive that they will continue to build on the momentum we have and bring fresh ideas for years to come.

I want to personally thank you for your continued support to our hometown media outlets. We couldn’t do what we do without your loyalty. You’ve helped shape what you have in your hands or are reading online. We take very seriously your input, suggestions, comments, calls, emails, and letters as they are the barometer of our success or a nudge for how we can improve. So keep them coming.