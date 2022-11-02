Oh, yes – there is a battle raging for the ravishing of the bodies, minds, and souls of children – the future generation of citizens. Adult males (trans, homosexual, heterosexual) with painted faces are targeting children. And anyone that stands up and speaks out for the protection of children is branded as transphobic, homophobic, or hater.

Battle for the Body

Twerking tush is front of toddlers is sexualization. Kinking on kindergarten kids with mammoth fake breasts and bum cheeks hanging out is indecent exposure. So, adult males in costumes are granted permission to act out sexually in public places as long as they hide behind the label of being fun and fancy drag queens. Perversion performed in the company of innocent children is touted as artistic expression.

Birthday clowns don’t swish and sway in risqué outfits at kid’s parties. Magicians don’t gyrate and gush made-up songs when they entertain children. Santa Claus doesn’t wear speedos and high-heels. Mrs. Claus doesn’t invite kids to shake their booties over the holidays. Children don’t stuff cash into the underpants of elves.

What children see – they will do. So, when kids in daycare, pre-school, and kindergarten sing and shake private body parts in front of others, how will teachers and parents respond? When kids start touching classmates inappropriately, how will adults respond? When kids demand to wear outlandish clothing and caked on makeup to school, how will parents/guardians respond?

Body boundaries are being eroded as children watch and role model adults disrespecting the human body during disgusting dirty dancing acts of depravity. And children witness parents, librarians, teachers, and other adults they trust sanctioning grooming behaviors. It’s sexual exploitation upon the most innocent of our society.

Battle for the Mind

Do you want to be a drag queen, too? What name would you like to call yourself? Do you want to be a boy or a girl or both? Indoctrination is the agenda.

The drag queen predators are planting seeds under the guise of diversity and inclusivity. And gullible or gender-bender parents are swallowing the bait. Without clueless or woke parents, drag queens could not invade libraries, schools, and public venues for access to children. Without complicit librarians and school staff, drag queens could not invade safe places and spaces designated for children. And school boards that sanction gender ideology and indoctrination through perversion are guilty as charged.

“Let’s be clear, the injection of drag queens into children’s consciousnesses goes beyond innocently sitting in a classroom reading storybooks. Kids are being brought to performances that are marketed as kid-friendly, despite being, in many cases, sexually explicit,” asserts a 2022 article in The Washington Examiner.

Battle for the Soul

In an analysis for the Daily Wire, Michael Brown notes, “First it was drag queens marching in gay pride parades. Then it was drag queens becoming pop stars on TV. Next it was drag queens advocating for changes in gender categories on Facebook. After that it was drag queens reading to pre-K children in libraries. Now it is drag queens performing in churches. Is anyone surprised?”

“Will drag queens in the pulpit become “mainstream” in the United Methodist Church (UMC)?” asks a 2022 article in The Christian Post. In a Facebook post, Pastor Andy Oliver of UMC wrote that Isaac Simmons, invited to deliver a sermon in drag as “Ms. Penny Cost,” was “an angel in heels appearing to shepherds in the fields on the night shift, telling them that Good News had arrived on their doorstep.” Watch the vimeo video clip of Simmons wearing a wig and a black sequin dress with black wings during the service.

Battle for the Children

“Across the nation many public schools are violating the most basic duty they owe to parents and children: honoring parents’ rights over the education, care, custody, upbringing and control of their children. They are doing so by exercising a pervasive and malign influence over impressionable young people in grades Pre-K through 12, sexualizing them, confusing them into believing their birth genders are changeable at will…,” asserts a 2022 commentary in Townhall by Jonathan Emord.

It is not a hate crime to proclaim that no adult (male or female) should be twerking and jerking in front of children while wearing skimpy outfits, dramatized makeup, wigs – outlandish caricatures mocking females while pretending to entertain. It is not discrimination to proclaim that the indoctrination and sexualization of children by adult males in costumes is perversion. The sexualization of children by drag queens is a form of sexual child abuse. And sexual child abuse is a crime.

Drag queens need to stay in adult places as they perform adult entertainment. And leave children alone. It’s the responsibility of parents to teach children about biology and sexuality – not drag queens.

This issue is not about LGBTQ+ at all. Gays Against Groomers is a coalition of gay people who oppose the recent trend of indoctrinating, sexualizing and medicalizing children under the guise of “LGBTQIA+” – Visit their website: www.gaysagainstgroomers.com.

Drag Queens and Pedophilia

In a 2022 article, The Daily Caller reported, “A Pennsylvania drag queen was charged with 25 counts of child pornography, according to a criminal docket…Video footage shared on Instagram from 2017 appears to show Williams dancing explicitly for children. In July, a local Pennsylvania news outlet reported that Williams would be working with an organization that provides a “safe space” for gay and transgender children of color.”

The Houston Public Library in Texas admitted that one of its “Drag Queen Storytime” storytellers was a registered child sex offender. The library said in a statement it “failed to complete a background check as required,” leading to a man posing as a drag queen, according to a 2019 article in Newsweek.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a freelance columnist published in various national and international newspapers. She is a retired therapist and educator. Martin resides in Ohio.