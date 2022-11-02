Oct. 27, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:
Wendell Bonner, 51, third-degree criminal trespassing, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 8.
Trey A. Flinders, 22, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Travis Padgett, 35, theft by deception under $500, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Michael R. Applegate, 38, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Frank Coburn, 39, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Justin Evans, 37, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Darrell Ray Meadows, 51, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Angela S. Mosley, 43, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Angela Plank, 43, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Jamie Presley, 37, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.