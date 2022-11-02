They’ve allowed the least amount of points in Class A, they’re seven points away from a 9-0 season.

That’s how close Bracken County was in the regular season.

As they prepare for Paintsville Friday, the Polar Bears are staying under the radar and that’s the way they like it.

“We like it and the kids really like it. They’ve always been underdogs, never really talked about a whole lot. We’ve put some teams on notice and we’ll make them pay for it if they overlook us,” Polar Bears coach Simon Clouse said.

They dealt with adversity before the regular season even hit, losing quarterback in contention for the job Jackson Whitten to injury. It hurt what they were wanting to do in the passing game and although Chase Wilson has filled in admirably, it made them rather one-dimensional on offense this season.

“It was a big blow passing-wise. Jackson could throw it a little better than Chase, but as you can see, we’re not a huge passing team anyways, so it changed some things up just a little bit,” Clouse said.

With the seasoned offensive line they had in store, they were still able to achieve what they wanted. The Polar Bears were going to run the ball down the opponents’ throat and do it some more. Most teams were unable to stop it as they ran for 249.7 yards per game, good for the fourth most in Class A.

“I thought we could be as good as we are up front, but thought it could take a little time. These guys worked hard in the summer, in the preseason, gelled and clicked together as a unit,” Clouse said.

Dylan Teegarden has been the biggest beneficiary of the rushing attack, finishing the regular season with 1,153 rushing yards, the eighth most in Class A despite the Polar Bears playing one less game than the majority of the state due to a cancellation in the first week of the season.

They’ve also worked in Daulton Tarter and Wilson to the rushing attack, Tarter spelling Teegarden at times for 446 rushing yards, Wilson making a lot of the right reads and tucking and running for 443 yards.

“Dylan surprised me a lot. If you said at the beginning of the year, I didn’t think he’d carry it 25-30 times a game. Spilling in Daulton and Chase and it helps him out,” Clouse said. “Daulton’s role offensively has been expanding for us week by week. Chase has been consistent in quarterback reads, he makes great reads. He picks and chooses his spots and pulls the ball and runs and helps us offensively. Nine times out of 10 he’s making the right read in pulling the ball and running for it.”

While they’ve been able to hang their hat in the run game on the offensive side, they’ve been putting on the hard hats on the defensive side. The Polar Bears have given up just 93 points, 10.3 a contest, tops in 1A in both categories. They allowed more than 14 points just once, and that was two late Frankfort touchdowns in a blowout game the Polar Bears had already had well in hand.

“Defense was consistent all year, when we put them in bad spots they bailed us out. They come every week and put their hard hat on and love the challenge of stopping the other team,” Clouse said.

The Frankfort game was when the Polar Bears knew they could have something special brewing this season. Yeah they were off to a 3-0 start, but Lewis County, Caverna and Trimble County didn’t exactly scream out quality wins at the time.

Then came in a Frankfort team fresh off scoring 81 points in a win over Doss and a team that had historically put beatdowns on Bracken.

The Polar Bears were able to flip the script in a 48-27 victory. Quite the difference than the prior nine meetings when Frankfort was 9-0, outscoring them 569-52.

“That one moved us over the hump. Historically they whooped up on us and that game built our confidence,” Clouse said.

Then a win over Dayton and some program history with it, the first ever 5-0 start.

Setbacks in tight losses against Paris and Bishop Brossart followed, the two losses by a combined seven points. The Paris loss was a matter of the Greyhounds completing a couple big gainers in the passing game where the Polar Bears completed one pass all game. Then a 7-6 loss to district champ Brossart in which a failed two-point conversion in the closing minutes was the dictator.

“We’ve realized it, talked about it. If we could go back and change some things we would. But we were seven points away from being undefeated and winning the first outright district title in our program’s history,” Polar Bears coach Simon Clouse said.

But the Polar Bears bounced back with a district win over Nicholas County to avoid the No. 4 seed and a road game at Raceland in the first round of the playoffs, the No. 2 team in Class A.

They then followed with a 28-6 victory over Gallatin County to close at 7-2, the seven wins being their third most in program history in the 20 years they’ve had a football team.

The Polar Bears continue to take positive steps in the right direction under Clouse and he’s seeing the ripple effect from it.

“The more successful you are, kids are going to come out and play. There’s been a lot of kids come up to me that haven’t played football and want to come out and play next year. They see the success and want to be a part of it and helps the school morale overall,” Clouse said.

Now they hope to take another positive step, winning just the second playoff game in program history.

They’ll head to Paintsville with no one expecting them to win against a traditional power, but don’t tell the Polar Bears locker room that.

“The guys in the locker room are really focused right now. We’ve preached the mindset of being maintainers or builders and we want to build something here for the future. We’re excited for the challenge and biting at the chomps,” Clouse said. “Paintsville is a big physical football team. They’re mountain boys and will try and hit us right in the mouth just like we will. They have a lot more numbers and can rotate more guys in, but we feel we match up really well with them. It will be the battle of the trenches, being able to slow down their passing attack and limit their big plays will give us a chance to pull off the first round upset.”

Friday’s kick is set for 7:30 p.m.