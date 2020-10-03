Assistance available for SHIP

October 3, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Opinion 0

Dear editor,

Each year, Medicare plans make changes to their coverage, benefits, and costs. We recommend that all beneficiaries review their current health and prescription drug coverage. You have the opportunity to look for a new plan with better coverage, higher quality, and lower cost.

The Buffalo Trace State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) will provide free unbiased information about Medicare, Medicare Part D, Medicare Advantage Plans, plan comparisons, and enrollments. Please contact Buffalo Trace SHIP at 606-564-7084 or 877-564-7084 to review your prescription drug information for 2021.

For the purposes of maintaining social distancing under the CDC guidelines and to promote the health and well being of the public to reduce the community spread of COVID-19, the Buffalo Trace SHIP program shall provide assistance with Medicare Part D Open Enrollment through mail, fax, email, videoconferencing, other internet based methods or by telephone during the 2021 enrollment.

Sincerely,

Buffalo Trace Area Agency on Aging and Independent Living

State Health Insurance Assistance Program

Kimberly McKinniss

SHIP Coordinator/ADRC Specialist

Buffalo Trace Area Development District

