MR. APPLEGATE

MAYSVILLE — Jesse Allen Applegate, 67, passed away Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at the Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born on Nov. 28, 1953, to the late Raymond and Dorothy Rickett Applegate of Maysville.

Jesse is survived by his sister, Irene (John Kelley, Jr.) Clark; special aunt, Sue Ann Buckner; nieces, Dawnya Clark and Kelley Clark; nephew, Trey (Kelly) Clark; great-nieces, Kassidy Clark, Amelia Clark, and Isabel Clark; and great-nephews, Chad Clark-Roberts and Caden Clark-Roberts.

In addition to his parents, Jesse was preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Ann Applegate and Sarah Lee Applegate.

Services for Jesse Applegate will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Brell & Son Funeral Home. Rev. Chris Neal is officiating.

Jesse will be laid to rest in the Tollesboro Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m., until time of the service on Tuesday.

