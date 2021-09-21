MAY’S LICK — W. Jane Case Poe, 90, of May’s Lick passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, surrounded by family.

Mrs. Poe was born in Murphysville on July 21, 1931, the daughter of the late John E. Case and Anna Faul Case.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Emmitt, of 67 years; a son, Dr. John W. Poe; and five sisters, Garnet Nathan, Marie Bostian, Roberta Butler, Carol Rushmeyer and Anne Chumbler.

Mrs. Poe was a dedicated member and past elder of the May’s Lick Christian Church where she served in many roles including pianist, choir member and children’s Sunday School teacher. She was also a long-time member of the May’s Lick Homemakers, past Mason County Homemakers County President, and a member of the Kentucky Master Farm Homemaker Guild. She was a member of the NRCS Soil Conservation Board for 28 years and was a Kentucky Colonel. She was a 1949 graduate of May’s Lick High School and later in life graduated from Maysville Community College.

Survivors include a son, Richard (Diane) Poe of May’s Lick; a daughter, Kathryn (Peter) Egan of Maysville; six grandchildren, Tara (John) Sienkiewicz of Lexington, Sarah Poe (Yasser Ghraoui) of Vienna, Austria, Jonathon (Katie) Poe of Dallas, Texas, Tyler (Courtney) Allen of Louisville, Whitney (Justin) Rodriguez of Newport and Maria Egan of Maysville; four great-grandchildren, Jack and Mary Alice Sienkiewicz of Lexington and Emmitt and Canaan Poe of Dallas. Longtime, faithful, caregivers were Peggy Bare and Bernetta Messbarger.

Honorary Pallbearers are Jeanne Stanfield, Carol Walker. The family will serve as Pallbearers.

Services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at May’s Lick Christian Church with Brother Tom Hackney officiating.

Burial will follow at the Shannon Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service, Saturday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the May’s Lick Christian Church, 5083 Main Street May’s Lick, Ky. 41055.

Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory of May’s Lick is serving the family.

Condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net