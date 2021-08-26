PARKER STITT

FLEMINGSBURG — Robert Lebus Gossett, 82, of Flemingsburg, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Cornerstone Specialty Hospital in Huntington, W.Va.

Born in Cynthiana, on April 4, 1939, he was the son of the late Ernest Rees Gossett and the late Mary Kimbrough Lebus Gossett.

Robert attended the Lair School, Buena Vista School, and graduated from Harrison County High School, the University of Kentucky, and Morehead State University.

Robert was in ROTC at the University of Kentucky and after graduation spent two years in the 101st Airborne Division – The Screaming Eagles at Fort Campbell and had 26 “jumps” with the 101st. Robert then spent 22 years in the 100th Division with the Army Reserves. Robert retired with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

He was employed by the Kentucky Department of Highways for 27 years. He taught for the University of Kentucky on the Maysville campus for 20 years as an Adjunct Professor of Real Estate. A member of the Flemingsburg Christian Church, he served as a Deacon and Elder for over 30 years and as a Sunday School teacher for 20 years. Robert enjoyed spending time with his friends, family (especially his grandchildren) along with his McDonald’s breakfast club friends. He cherished the outdoors and loved spending time at his tree farm at Campbell Mountain. Robert loved classical music, his favorite composer was the great Tchaikovsky – some of his favorite pieces were Swan Lake, The Nutcracker, Romeo and Juliet Overture and the 1812 Overture. Robert enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds and University of Kentucky athletics.

Robert was a member of the Kentucky Woodland Owners Association for 10 years and was treasurer of the organization for two years. He also served as a member of the Fleming County School Board, Flemingsburg City Council, Flemingsburg City Housing Authority, and the Soil Conversation as a County Supervisor. He was also a member of the W.N. Fant American Legion Post 5, Flemingsburg Military Honor Guard, Franklin Sousley Veterans of Foreign Wars No. 1834, and was President of the Flemingsburg Lions Club.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Kelley Gossett who married him on June 3, 1968; his two sons, Robert Kelley Gossett and wife Emily of Atlanta, Ga., and Richard Lebus Gossett of Lexington; his three grandchildren who were his pride and joy, Bryant Robert Gossett, Ansley Elizabeth Gossett and Andrew Thomas Gossett of Atlanta, Ga. He is also survived by his three siblings, Ernest Gossett Jr. and wife, Mary of Cynthiana, Larry Gossett and wife, Pam of Germantown, Tenn., and Martha Snodgrass and husband, Jim of Cynthiana; along with several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Boone – Nickell Funeral Home with Rev. Marty Voiers officiating.

Robert will be laid to rest in Fleming County Cemetery. Military rites will be performed by the W.N. Fant American Legion Post No. 5 and Franklin Sousley VFW Post 1834.

Pallbearers include Luke Fizer, Mike Bohanan, Hadley Bohanan, Denny Adams, David Gossett, Michael Todd, Jason Walters, Mike Taylor, Gary Mitchell, Matt Oates, and Jim Snodgrass.

Honorary Pallbearers will include the Flemingsburg Military Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, at Boone-Nickell.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Robert to the Flemingsburg Christian Church Scholarship Fund.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com