MAYSVILLE — Jerry Wayne McKee, 67, of May’s Lick, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. McKee was the widower of Judith Ann Sweet McKee who passed on March 29, 2016.

Jerry was formerly employed at the Randall Company and he retired from Steves True Value.

He was born in Fleming County, on March 5, 1954, the son of the late Roy McKee and Evelyn Reeves McVey.

Mr. McKee was an avid UK fan and Cincinnati Bengal fan and loved the Fleming County Panthers Football program.

He is survived by his daughter, Jackie Riley; his grandchildren, Cassidy Vonderbrink (Nick) and Brittney Riley; his faithful dog and companion, Kellie Sue; his brother, Gary McKee (Diana); his sisters, Joyce Richmond and Norma Johnson; half-brother, James McVey (Denise); half-sister, Joanna Smith (Steve); stepbrothers, Larry Caudill and Jimmy Caudill; stepsisters, Mary Doyle (Darrell), Rhonda Kay Caudill (Scott) and Lora Fay Lee.

Besides his wife and his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepbrother, Glenn McVey.

Funeral services for Jerry McKee will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.

Burial will follow in the Green Acres Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11 a.m., until the hour of the service.

