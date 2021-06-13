MR. IRWIN

MAYSVILLE – Dale V. Irwin, 82, of Maysville, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. Irwin was retired from DP and L. He was a member of the Seddon United Methodist Church, The Maysville Lion’s Club, Maysville Masonic Lodge number 52 and the DeKalb Lodge Number 12 I.O.O.F. and was a veteran of the US Army.

He was born in Lewis County on June 19, 1938, the son of the late Manuel Irwin and Opal Himes Irwin Padgett.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Gilkison Irwin; four children, Terry Irwin (Samantha), Barry Irwin (Brandy), Todd Irwin (Joyce) and Tammy Irwin all of Maysville; 14 grandchildren, Graham Irwin, Lucretia Irwin, Terry Irwin, Jr., Conshia Irwin, Candice Hamilton, Alecia Sexton, Tyler Irwin, Brandon Welch, Joshua Irwin, Sonya McKee, Johnathan McUne, Kennedi Irwin, Jacob Allison and Lee Allison; 11 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Joyce Lee Wucher of Hendersonville, Tenn.

Services for Dale Irwin will be held at the Seddon United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, with Pastor Elizabeth Smith officiating.

Entombment will follow in the Maysville Cemetery Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Johnathan McUne, Tyler Irwin, Joshua Irwin, Terry Irwin Jr., Graham Irwin and Daniel Cooley.

Visitation will be held at the Seddon United Methodist Church on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 6-8 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Maysville Lion’s Club, 1403 E. Second Street, Maysville, KY 41056 or to the Maysville Masonic Lodge number 52, Maysville, KY 41056.

The arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.

