MAYSVILLE — James “Woody” Purdon, 80, of Spring Hill, Fla., died on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Bayfront Hospital. Woody was born June 14, 1940 to the late George B. Purdon Sr, and Mary Henry Purdon.

Being the youngest of five siblings, Woody was born in Maysville. He moved to Hackensack, N.J., at an early age with his mother, Mary Henry and brother, Bobby. While attending Hackensack High School, Woody met the love of his life, Carol Ann Minnella and married on June 17, 1962. Together they had five children, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

After losing his love to breast cancer, he moved himself and his five children to Maysville, in November 1975. He became the owner of Vance’s Restaurant, home of the “Woody” burger and the infamous “cold plates.” He was an active member of St. Patrick’s church, the Knights of Columbus and donated countless hours to youth sports. On June 3, 1989, he found love again and married Carole Noll, moving to Tinton Falls, N.J., where he was a successful salesman in consumer-packaged goods.

Woody led a life of service with four years in the 77th Infantry Division of the US Army and over 20 years as a first responder emergency medical technician where he saved the lives of countless individuals and assisted in the delivery of multiple births. His mantra was “to help those who needed help.”

Woody had a personality that was larger than life. He was the dad in the street playing whiffle ball, the life of the party with his anecdotes and stories, and always provided the best advice, passing on his “life lessons.”

Woody and Carole retired to Spring Hill, Fla., in 2016. He was most proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. They were his legacy — dedicating his life to their success.

Surviving are his wife of 32 years, Carole Purdon of Spring Hill, Fla.; one sister, Sara Jacobellis and husband Al of Woodland Hills, Calif.; five children, Valarie P. Barbour of Villa Hills, Keith Purdon of Lexington, Greg Purdon and wife Tonya of Loveland, Ohio, Wendy P. Johnson and husband Mark of Frisco, Texas, and Tracie P. Mayo and husband Kelly of Lexington,; nine grandchildren, Danielle Barbour, Nicholas Barbour, Kaitlyn Purdon, Kyle Purdon, Sydney Purdon, Bailey Purdon, Peyton Mayo, Parker Mayo, Russ Johnson, Collin Gagliardi, Nicole Johnson; one great-grandchild, Ella B Barbour; three step-children, Lisa Noll of Spring Hill, FL, Cheryl Agostinacchio and husband Phil of Spring Hill Fla., Chuck Noll and wife Merta of Bethlehem Pa.; six step-grandchildren, Michael Brown, Nicky Agostinacchio, Sean Agostinacchio, Joanna Bailey, Joshua Reta, Christopher Noll, Madison Noll; six step-great-grandchildren, Izella Brown, Chloe Brown, Killian Agostinacchio, Nathanial Agostinacchio, Brayden Bailey and Camden Bailey.

Friends will be received on June 4, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Knox and Brothers Funeral Home, 625 East Second Street, Maysville.

A small service will be held at St. Patrick Cemetery immediately following the visitation officiated by Rev. Joseph Gallenstein.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project online at www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate or by check, Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com