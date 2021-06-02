MR. MORGAN

FLEMINGSBURG — Steven “Buddy” Morgan, 18, of Ewing, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021 at University of Kentucky Hospital after injuries sustained in an auto accident.

Born in Lafayette, Col., on Oct. 27, 2002, he was the son of Steven and Stephanie Morgan of Ewing.

Buddy was a senior at Fleming County High School, a member of the football team, and catcher for the baseball team. He was all-district and area in football and a member of the all-district team in baseball. Recently he was awarded the Woody Fryman Award for outstanding student-athlete of the year.

Buddy was known for his contagious smile that would light up a room, and his giving nature. He had a work ethic like no other which showed in all he did. He always wanted to do one more rep. He helped his father on the family farm delivering grain, and had previously worked at Sims Dairy Queen

Buddy is survived by his parents and 11 siblings, Chris Maesteas, Naomi Peters, Amanda Maesteas, Matthew Morris, Sarah Morris, Sarah Delarosa, Josiah Morris, Grace Morris, Jennifer Morgan, Johnathon “Hoss” Morgan and Benjamin Morris: along with extended family, and many friends.

Buddy was preceded in death by his mother, Christine Morgan

A celebration of life for Buddy will begin at 5 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Fleming County High School Gymnasium with Bro. Larry Brown officiating .

Boone-Nickell Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements.

In place of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Buddy to the Buddy Morgan Fund C/O Peoples Bank, PO Box 367, Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com

