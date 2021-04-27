MS. HESLER

MAYSVILLE — Mary Jane Hesler, 88, of Highland Heights, passed away April 24, 2021.

She was born in Mason County, the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Humphreys Hesler.

She is survived by her son, Rick Hesler; grandchildren, Christopher (Alexis), Robert (Mackenzie) and Corey Hesler; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Virginia Askren (Charles); sister-in-laws, Nancy and Joann Hesler.

She was preceded in death by her stepmother, Myrtle McCleese Hesler; siblings, Stanley, Elmer and Gene Hesler, Gordon Parker and Christine Roush.

Services are at Knox and Brothers Funeral Home Sunday, May 2 at 12:30 p.m. with a walk-thru from 10:30 a.m. until hour of the service.

Burial will be in the Washington Baptist Cemetery.

Face masks and social distancing required by all.

Memorials at American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.