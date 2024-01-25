GEORGETOWN, Ohio – The Dixon Washburn Cabin located in Brown County, the first permanent building that was built in the county has a new project to save the cabin and help restore it.

Brown County Historical Society is handling the project where people can purchase a brick for $50 which will go towards restoring the cabin.

A spokesperson with the BCHS stated, “Built in 1793 it was the first permanent structure constructed in the county. She was born to protect the early settlers in Kentucky from Shawnee raiding parties and has seen over two centuries of our history. Two hundred and thirty years have taken a toll on her exterior and she needs your help.”

The cabin was in connection to Simon Kenton who had an army formed in Kentucky and came to know both Dixon and Washburn and helped have the cabin built.

Mike McQueary stated, “It was built by Simon Kenton’s men” and “The reason the cabin was built and then, of course, the treaty was signed in 1795 and the cabin was no longer needed so according to Dixon he settled in there brought his family raised his family there for a few years until they outgrew it and the cabin is only I think it’s 19 feet by 19 feet.”

The cabin had been built to keep people safe from the wars that were taking place during the 1700s across the Ohio River on both the Ohio and Kentucky sides.

The idea of trying to preserve the cabin and restore it to keep its history is important to the Brown County Historical Society which it was donated to.

“So it’s been sitting there exposed all that time since 1970 and so the outside of it is pretty…we are going to lose it if we don’t protect it the plan is to take it apart and back together and cover the outside to keep it kind of authentic but inside will be all the authentic material and the way it was” McQueary stated.

Money has been collected over the years to try and raise enough to do this preservation project for the cabin and McQueary explained that by doing this brick project where people can buy a brick and the money will go towards that preservation of the cabin, people can feel like they were a part of the project that saves the cabin.

Messages can be written on the bricks that will then be placed around the cabin in the yard to be able to be seen by everyone who visits the cabin.

A spokesperson for the BC Historical Society stated, “This brick project will fund the needed preservation cost and provide a way for you to honor your loved ones, veterans, and those courageous early pioneers. Many settlers coming to Ohio in those early days were Revolutionary War soldiers. This would be a wonderful way to honor those brave souls.”

The brick project has been extended until the end of April for those who would want to contribute to preserving the history of the Dixon Washburn Cabin.