Harry Franklin Sallee, also known as “Slim” was a Cincinnati Reds World Series-winning pitcher. During his career, he was 49th on the all-time list of MLB players of all time.

He was also born in Brown County, Ohio.

According to local historian Ron Bailey, Sallee was born in Higginsport, Ohio on Feb. 3, 1885.

Sallee was a left-handed pitcher for 14 seasons in major league games. He pitched for the Reds, the New York Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals.

“Slim pitched in two World Series; with the Reds in 1919 and with the New York Giants in 1917,” Bailey said. “Ironically, both against the Chicago White Sox. I did some research on his career and his control was amazing. Consider this stat: in the 1919 season, he only walked 20 batters. That means he won more games (21) than issuing a base on balls. The Higginsport native led the National League in bases on balls per nine innings pitched (0.82) in 1918. He also led the National League in strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.75) in 1918. So, I must say his rock-throwing days on the banks of the Ohio River sure paved the way for greatness in MLB.”

According to Bailey, the movie “Eight Men Out” was based on the 1919 Cincinnati Reds game against the Chicago White Sox.

After his professional career ended, Sallee returned to Higginsport, where he coached the local baseball team, Bailey said.

“Slim Sallee, after his playing days, coached the Higginsport local baseball team and they went undefeated in the 1947 season,” he said.

Sallee died in Higginsport in 1950 at the age of 65.

The local baseball field was renamed “Sallee Field” in 1995 in honor of him.

“The next time you are cruising down US 52, just remember a great major league pitcher from Higginsport, Ohio who never forgot his hometown,” Bailey said.