The annual Simon Kenton Ruck will take place on Sept. 16, beginning at the Limestone Park.

During the Ruck, participants carry a weight on their back while walking. This is to represent military members who carried gear during battle or Frontiersmen who carried supplies in packs, according to one of the Ruck organizers, Mason County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Swolsky.

This year, the proceeds from the Ruck will go to Warrior Ridge, which is a non-profit that provides support to veterans in need.

According to Swolsky, there are some new things that people can expect to see with the Ruck.

“We are pleased to announce three challenging routes to choose from this year,” he said. “The challenging and competitive 9 ½ mile Warrior Route, the familiar four-mile Tecumseh route and finally, The Gauntlet—both routes combined into one brutal yet rewarding ruck.”

The schedule for the day begins at 5:45 a.m. with check-in at the Limestone Landing, followed by the warrior route/gauntlet at 6 a.m. The warrior route will finish between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. at the Limestone Landing. At 8:45 a.m., check-in for the Tecumseh route/gauntlet begins, with the actual route beginning at 9 a.m. There will be a presentation of awards at approximately 11 a.m. in Old Washington.

There will also be a block party held, hosted by Warrior Ridge and Pandemonium Restaurant and Bar.

The Maysville Trolley will be available to escort participants to the Limestone Landing from Old Washington after the event.

There will be individual and team events. Carrying weight is optional unless participants are in the warrior route, where participants are asked to carry 20 percent of their body weight.

Registration is $40. Active duty military members, veterans and first responders will receive a 50 percent discount on registration.

The Simon Kenton Ruck was started in 2022 by Swolsky and Anthony Chamblin.

“We were walking in downtown and talked about rucking,” Swolsky said. “Suddenly, an idea was formed— what if we created a ruck event in Maysville for the Simon Kenton Festival, donated all the money we raised, and did all of this in one month? Due to outstanding community support, the event was a hit.”

This year, the two partnered with a local rucking group called “Ruck Around and Find Out” and Warrior Ridge.

More information about Warrior Ridge, The Simon Kenton Ruck and the events can be found by visiting www.warriorridge.org.