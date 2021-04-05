SODA to hold organ donation event

For the first time in organization history, the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America has back-to-back state presidents from the same school district.

In March 2020, Alyssa Cracraft was a junior at Mason County High School when she was elected to the position of state president for FCCLA. In March 2021, Allison Skaggs, who is currently a junior was elected to serve in the same position.

“This is the first time in the 75 years the organization has been around that this has happened,” MCHS FCCLA advisor Shannon Roberts said. “It’s really an exciting thing. We couldn’t believe it and we’re all thrilled.”

Cracraft, who is now a senior, said that due to COVID-19, she was not sworn into office until May 2020, but was able to serve out the rest of the year, though things were a little different than normal.

“This year, things were a little bit different because of COVID, but typically your duties are to oversee the officer team, provide leadership to the other nine officers,” she said. “You kind of oversee all the committees. We are also a student-led organization, but we have an adult advisory board and you also serve on that board. We work with those adults to help guide our organization in the right direction.”

Cracraft said she submits reports about the organization and serves as the face of FCCLA for Kentucky.

Skaggs said she will continue that work during her term.

One of her goals is to have a state roadshow, where the students go to different chapters and regions to encourage them to become more involved in FCCLA. She also plans an event called FCCLA Fridays, where they will release tips and tricks every Friday for STAR events or how to grow membership.

“After the past year, I know a lot of our chapters haven’t been as involved, because it’s been hard,” she said. “Getting people more involved is our main goal this year.”

Both girls said they are excited to serve back-to-back terms as state president.

“I always knew I wanted to run for a state office,” Cracraft said. “I had a blast while doing it and Allison wanted to run for an office but was a little hesitant, but I had full confidence in her and pushed her to do it. It made me really excited when she was elected. I wouldn’t want to pass the gavel to anyone else. It made me feel good to know the office was going to be in good hands with her.”

Skaggs said she was happy to be filling the position behind someone she knew did a good job in the role.

“Going into office after Alyssa has been the best thing to happen,” she said. “Her team has been absolutely amazing and I know everything is going to be exactly how it’s supposed to be with her team. It also makes me really excited to keep it in Mason County and really just get everyone more involved. With this past year being full of quarantine, it’s nice to be able to start getting people more involved. Having that community service involvement is very important.”

Cracraft and Skaggs both joined FCCLA early on in their high school careers and said it was the best decision they could make for themselves.

“I joined FCCLA in eighth grade, but we were super active. It was just getting our foot in the door and learning what it was,” Cracraft said. “A lot of people will say they joined FCCLA as a scared, timid freshman and by the time they graduated, they could get up in front of a crowd and speak, but that wasn’t the case for me. FCCLA gave me the platform to do what I already enjoyed doing.”

At the end of her freshman year, Cracraft ran for a chapter office and served as first vice president during her sophomore year. During her junior year, she served as the Region 9 president and then was elected as state president.

Skaggs also joined her freshman year and said FCCLA became her place of comfort in high school.

“I think it’s very important for everyone to find their place in high school,” she said. “My story is a little different than Alyssa’s. She really enjoyed public speaking, but I’m kind of the opposite. I could never have gotten up in front of a group of people to speak, but now, here we are, and I’m state president.”

Skaggs said FCCLA has taught her about community service, public speaking and life skills that she will need for high school, college and beyond. It is an organization she recommends to others.

“I know 100 percent that I would not be prepared for life after high school if it wasn’t for FCCLA,” Cracraft added. “FCCLA has taught me to be a good citizen in my community, a good leader and how to effectively lead others, and then my term as state president has given me the confidence to know I can accomplish many things.”