MPD looking for stolen vehicle

August 20, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

The Maysville Police Department is looking for information on a vehicle that was allegedly stolen from a local factory parking lot recently.

Maysville Police Department Chief Jared Muse said sometime between 9-10:30 a.m. on Aug. 13, 2020, a vehicle was stolen off the property of Mitsubishi Automotive on Downing Drive.

The vehicle belongs to Josh Kielman, who said someone allegedly drove off the lot with his 2006 Chevy Silverado truck.

“He advised that the windows had been left down and the keys were in the vehicle,” Muse said.

According to Muse, officers viewed the security footage at Mitsubishi and saw a man had allegedly walked around the grass area of the building and began looking in the glass doors before walking to the parking lot, getting in the truck and driving away.

“He is a white male, who was wearing a white shirt and shorts,” Muse said. “He was looking around the facility before climbing into the truck.”

The truck has a Kielmans Fencing on the back window.

Anyone with information on the missing vehicle or about the individual who allegedly drove off in the truck is asked to call the Maysville Police Department at 606-564-9411.

The incident remains under investigation by MPD Officer Michael Reese.