First COVID-19 case confirmed in Fleming

FLEMINGSBURG — The first case of COVID-19 in Fleming County was confirmed on Friday.
According to representatives of the Fleming County Health Department, an 82-year-old resident was confirmed to have been infected and is currently hospitalized.
“We are currently tracking and tracing the patient’s contacts,” the health department posted in a letter on Friday. “The Fleming County Health Department staff has been diligent in preparing for what we knew we inevitable. We have been fortunate up until now and are prepared to move forward to help our community get through this difficult time.”
Other cases in the local area include five in Mason, five in Bracken, two in Lewis, three in Adams County, Ohio and four in Brown County, Ohio. One death has also been reported in Brown County, Ohio.
There are currently no confirmed cases in Robertson County.
How The Public Can Be Proactive:
— STAY CALM: You are not alone in this. Your community is here to support you. Talk to your friends and family and let them know if you are having concerns.
— STAY APART: Take advantage of pick-up or delivery services for groceries and other essential goods. Take walks outside with your family but do not gather with friends.
— STAY PUT: Restrict non-essential trips out in public and cancel your travel plans. Unless it is essential you go out, stay home.
Be mindful of those who are at greater risk for contracting this virus, including older adults and those with underlying health conditions. Be proactive in finding ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Create a community that finds solutions to this pandemic rather than exceptions.
The Adams County Health Department is partnering with the Adams County Ohio Valley School District and the Adams County Regional Medical Center in sponsoring the Adams County Coronavirus Information Call Center at 937-310-2070 to provide the community a local source of current information about the coronavirus disease-2019. The Call Center is staffed by medical professionals and is available Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m.