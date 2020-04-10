First COVID-19 case confirmed in Fleming

MOUNT OLIVET — The Robertson County School District has WiFi spots available for students who need to complete homework, but may be unable to access the internet at home.

RCS Teacher Billie Jo Gifford said she has worked to move WiFi routers from the center of the school building to the windows next to the board of education parking lot, in order to allow families to drive up and access the school’s internet without having to leave their vehicles.

According to Gifford, Chromebooks and other devices are being checked out to students in order to allow them better opportunities to complete their non-traditional instructional packets. That, however, did not solve the issues with students being unable to access the internet.

“We are a one to one district and that means kindergarten through 12th grade each have a device,” she said. “That means that a lot of the work the teachers are doing is online. Since we were going virtual — some of them don’t have WiFi at their houses. To accommodate that, I moved these access points to the windows and this is our closest parking lot to the building.”

There is a sign in one of the windows with the access information.

“I’ve tested it on various devices and called our network provider who opened it up for full strength,” she said.

Gifford said she has received good feedback from families who are utilizing the WiFi.

“Teachers are now altering their instruction,” she said. “We did paper packets the first two weeks and now they can do more of the traditional instruction that they would have been doing in the classroom.”

According to Gifford, WiFi access is not the only way the district is assisting students while they are working from home.

Some other things staff members have done include providing library books to students needing reading material, staff members record themselves reading books for students, RCS Coach Patrick Kelsch is providing a virtual boot camp episode on Thursdays, supplying school supplies to students, providing breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday, the school based therapist is using telehealth to support the student’s mental health needs and phone calls are made to students each week.

“(RCS Superintendent Sanford Holbrook) wrote personalized notes and taped them to candy bars to send out to students on Friday,” Gifford said. “If a student received a lunch, they received a note.”

Holbrook said the biggest concern of faculty and staff at RCS is the well-being of the students.

“Our biggest concern has, and continues to be, the well-being of our students,” Holbrook said. “We’re trying to make the learning process as easy as possible for the students who are at home completing NTI work. We want to be a school that did all we can to support them and help get them through this tough time. It’s an unprecedented situation for everyone and we want them to know that, just like the governor says everyday, we will get through this.”

RCS Teacher Billie Jo Gifford adjusts one of the WiFi routers. The routers have been placed close to the board of education parking lot in order to allow students to use it to complete NTI work. https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_IMG_0252.jpg RCS Teacher Billie Jo Gifford adjusts one of the WiFi routers. The routers have been placed close to the board of education parking lot in order to allow students to use it to complete NTI work.