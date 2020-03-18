Police search for wanted man

March 18, 2020 Ledger Independent News 0
Ashley McCarty - [email protected]
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is in search of a wanted man considered “armed and dangerous.”

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office made a post to its Facebook page on Tuesday seeking assistance in locating the man.

Hobert Roark, 40, also known by the nickname, “H.E,” has a total of five active warrants for his arrest with several other pending charges, including aggravated robbery, burglary, theft of firearms, theft of a motor vehicle and assault.

Roark is known to frequently travel between Brown and Clermont counties, more specifically Georgetown, Mount Orab, New Richmond and Amelia.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is urging people not to approach Roark.

“If you know the location of Hobert Roark, please do not approach. Hobert Roark is known to be armed and dangerous. Immediately contact your local authorities,” said police.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is urging that anyone with further information regarding Roark that could help the investigation call the office at 937-378-4435, extension 125, or contact the Brown County Communication Center at 937-378-4155.

