Dear editor,

As time draws near to casting our ballots, I would ask you to consider voting for Lamont Johnson for school board in district 3.

Lamont is the program director for the Tom Brownings Boys and Girls club. He has served on site-based council for eight years. Having served on this, he has developed a rapport with faculty, staff, and students. He is currently serving on several other boards; Title 1 committee, Savage Health board, Maysville Revolving loan committees,Vice chairman of the Housing Authority of Maysville and Wald Park. He has an accounting background which qualifies him to make intelligent decisions concerning the education budget. Lamont is in touch with many areas of Mason County. He knows the key to success is education. His passion is for the betterment of education and the students.

As a school board member, Lamont will strive to make Mason County school system a leader in education. He will be fair and won’t hesitate to ask the hard questions.

On November 8, please cast your vote for Lamont Johnson, Mason County school board District 3. No changes can be made, if you don’t vote!

Sincerely,

Mary M. Muse

Maysville