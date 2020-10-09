Miller will be ready on day 1

Dear editor,

It has truly been my honor and privilege to serve as your State Representative of the 70th House District and the great citizens of Bracken, Fleming, Mason, and Robertson Counties. The days and years have gone by quickly, but the relationships I’ve formed will last forever. Looking back now, as I awaited the election results that November night in 2016, one fond memory is from a trusted friend of mine who pulled me aside and said, “John, you are about to be elected to serve all of the 70th District. Not just the 50 plus percent who voted for you, but each and every voter in this District – left, right, middle, Democrat, Republican, Independent, and all others.” That trusted friend was Craig Miller and I’m proud to be writing you today, endorsing his candidacy, and encouraging you to elect Craig in this General Election.

Craig Miller has been serving his community, region, and state for over 20 years, as a small business owner at Miller Lumber, a coach and volunteer in numerous sports and organizations, an elected official as the Augusta West Magistrate on the Bracken County Fiscal Court, and a civic leader throughout the Commonwealth. He’s a devoted husband to Amy, father to Grayson, Griffin, and Sophie, and a public servant and friend who is always ready to do what’s right for the citizens he represents. He will continue to uphold our values of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

I firmly believe this election comes down to experience. Who has the experience, the background, the relationships, and the capabilities to better serve Bracken, Fleming, Mason, and Robertson Counties in Frankfort? Who would be ready to serve you and all of the 70th District without reservation, without regard to political parties, on day one, Jan. 5 2021? That candidate is Craig Miller. Please vote and elect Craig Miller to serve as our next State Representative!

Sincerely

Rep. John Sims, Jr.

Kentuvcky House District 70