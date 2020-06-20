LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Proud to support Lawrence

June 20, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent letters 0

Editor:

We are proud to support Mason County Republican, William “Buddy” Lawrence for State Representative District 70. We have found him to be an honest and innovative young man.

Buddy is a small businessman who is striving to provide affordable housing for working class families while creating jobs and improving the infrastructure of local communities.

He is a pro-life Christian. He will represent and serve Bracken, Mason and Robertson counties with intelligent, conservative values. You will find him to be very approachable and responsive when resolving constituent questions and requests.

Please vote with us to elect William “Buddy” Lawrence for State Representative District 70.

Sincerely,

Ray and Annette Walters

May’s Lick

