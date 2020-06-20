Proud to support Lawrence

Dear editor,

It has been my distinct honor and privilege to be a part of the Maysville and Mason County family for the past 18 years. As the Senior Army Instructor for the Mason County High School Army JROTC program, I have come to know and love many of the families, businessmen, first responders, and elected officials across the county. I have always been treated with the utmost professionalism, courtesy and helpfulness.

Having grown up in an Air Force family and retired from an Army career before coming to Mason County, I can say with all sincerity, that this is one the finest places in the country to live. I have lived all over the country and around the world. My joke has always been that if I am from where I lived growing up, that I am Japanese as my four years in Tokyo was the longest I lived anywhere. Until Maysville.

As a student of history, I am amazed and am in awe of the many incredible sites with historical significance that make up Mason County and the surrounding area. I have read and recommended many times the book “The Frontiersman” by Robert Eckert, which is the history of this wonderful town and area.

A truly wonderful part of my work here has been the “Col. Charles Young” project. Charles Young is a national hero born as a slave in Mason County, who went on to be the third African American to graduate from West Point and the first to make the rank of Colonel. He has subsequently been posthumously promoted by Governor Beshear to Brigadier General. I thank Buddy Gallenstein for bringing me into the project, and I hope that the effort to make Charles Young a nationally recognized hero will continue.

Many of the students I have spoken with over the years have waited impatiently to move away. I can understand wanting to see what lies outside of the county and state, but here is how I feel about living and working here: Maysville, like Mayberry only better!”

Working at Mason County High School has been challenging and extremely rewarding. The teachers here are incredible. I deeply respect all our teachers but especially those who teach core curriculum subjects.

For me, as only the third person to hold the title of Senior Army Instructor, I realized early on that my being here was a blessing provided to me by God and has been the most incredible ministry opportunity. Each life I have touched has made me a better person and allowed me to help young adults to learn the lessons that have aided in preparing them to succeed as they moved on from here to have their own families and careers. Without any hesitation, the best part of my teaching experience has been the one-on-one counseling that I did with each and every cadet at least four times a year.

I could not have been more blessed than by being a Mason County Royal. Each principal I have worked for: Steve Appelman, Chris O’Hearn, and Seth Faulkner have been outstanding men and leaders. I thank each of them for their leadership and friendship, and especially for the freedom to develop JROTC in a class that met and exceeded the JROTC mission statement: “To motivate young people to be better citizens.” Thank you to the counselors…Erin Neal, Kent Moore, Pam Stewart, Ashley Stitt, and Rachel Stanfield who directed and encouraged students to try JROTC.

I would be remiss if I failed to remember and thank each of the cadets who bravely took on the role of Cadet Battalion Commander. I have said many times that the hardest job you can ever have is to lead your peers with the responsibility to get things did just that.

Other people who have become close friends of mine and not usually recognized are the great, hardworking, underpaid people that keep the school running: cooks, maintenance and janitorial staff, IT specialists and the transportation director and bus drivers. I thank each of you for your support of me and JROTC. You are incredible folks.

My personal growth as a person was unquestionably the result of my membership at the Victory Christian Center and the teaching of pastors Byron and Rhea Mills. If you are looking for a church home please check out VCC!

Like other organizations, fund-raising has been an integral part of being able to provide the cadets with the sports equipment and special projects that make this a fun and educational part of their high school experience. To all of the businesses and individuals who have donated to our annual auction, you will never know how grateful I am, and what a huge difference you made. I know times are tough but please continue to support JROTC.

I send a very special thank you to Mrs. Sue Thomas who, for nine years, was my Booster Club president and was the driving force behind each auction. Also thanks to Chuck Doughman at C&D electronics who has always had my back. Thank you too, to the Mason County Sheriff Department, the Maysville Police, and the Maysville Fire Department. And no words can ever express my gratitude for the help and dedication of my coworkers Sgt. First Class Charlie Clos, First Sgt. David Fischer and Sgt. First Class Jason Schreck.

Finally, thank you to all of the parents and guardians of my cadets for the support they have given me and the JROTC program over the years. I want to recognize one lady, Etta Huron, who single-handedly raised four outstanding young men…Josh, Ricky, Ray and Ted. I have never understood how she did it but she is an example of what love and discipline can achieve.

As I bid you goodbye and Godspeed, please know that I will occasionally be back and will always be available at my cell of 859-229-6059. My love for Mason County has made my second career a highlight of the 70 years God has watched over me so far, and I look forward to what He has for my next chapter. I am blessed to turn the reins over to Lt. Col. Mark Cissell and Sgt. First Class Jason Schreck, and know that the best times for Mason County High School Army JROTC are still ahead.

Lt. Col. Tom Cordingly