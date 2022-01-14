Fancy Dress

What do we eat after the holidays? Many of us don’t even know what we’re hungry for. Or, at the very least, some of us know what we’re not hungry for. Every year I find myself in the same predicament with a packed fridge, yet there’s nothing to eat.

One thought seems to be in the forefront of most of our minds, simplify. We are all ready for something a little different but something as far away from complicated as possible. Many of us are also ready to take a break from heavy food or sweets. That doesn’t always work out quite like we plan. My key ingredient, using good ingredients.

To be perfectly honest, cooking after the holidays is one of my favorite times to cook. The expectation level is a whole lot calmer. And, it seems like cooking something a little bit different is just what the doctor ordered. I began going through the cabinets this week and pulling out items that need to be used or thrown out. I pulled out my large bottle of Braggs apple cider vinegar, looked at the beautiful “mother” of thick ingredients coating the bottom and knew exactly what in weird twisted exotic simplicity my tummy was craving.

Apple cider vinegar? I know, I’m crazy right. How can something so tart be so good? Well, thankfully I’m not alone in my tart but sweet way of thinking. Historians can date the unique zest with a purpose all the way back to 400 B.C. where it was used by Hippocrates, Greek father of medicine.

The medicinal uses for apple cider vinegar are so numerous books have been written purely on the subject. I’m sure I’m not telling you anything your grandparents haven’t told you.

Apple cider vinegar has always been an easy and inexpensive way to whiten teeth, relieve allergies, soothe a sunburn, repel fleas, cure a cold, deodorize, tone skin, treat acne, balance your body’s PH, and even clean your house. This is just the tip of the ice-burg.

Sick days for me have always involved two definite treatments; homemade chicken noodle soup and my grandmother reminding us to drink hot water with a spoonful of apple cider vinegar in it. We would try and resist. Many times we just straight-up ignored her advice. She was always right though. After we’d coughed our heads off enough we would break down and finally drink the vinegar and water. Almost immediately we would feel relief. It’s gotten to the point now, a few decades later, I don’t even mind drinking the remedy. In fact, nowadays there’s almost something soothing about it.

Despite having healing properties, there are still a lot of folks out there who look at me like a crazy person when I suggest trying apple cider vinegar. Yet it’s something about that unique taste and flavor that for many folks congers up sweet memories.

My grandmother, like many of your mothers and grandmothers, always had apple cider vinegar in her kitchen. It was a staple. She rarely used white vinegar. Simply wasn’t how she learned to cook or preferred to cook. Even now, when attempting to recreate my grandmother’s recipes I know unless it specifies “white vinegar” on the recipe card it’s safe to assume apple cider is being called for. When I make my buttermilk, I add a few tablespoons of apple cider vinegar to my milk instead of the usually used white.

Today’s recipes are dedicated to the yummy side of apple cider vinegar. Without the unique flavor, these recipes won’t be the same.

The apple cider vinaigrette is a staple in my fridge. It truly is wonderful on everything. Waldorf salad is just filling but light at the same time. The sweet and vinegar potatoes are honestly dangerously delicious. The sweet and salty chicken though, I can’t even begin to say enough good things about. I discovered the recipe while doing a farm-to-table about five years ago. It’s so simple and easy while maintaining a good moist piece of chicken. You will definitely want to make it again and again.

Good luck and enjoy.

Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Delicious salad topper. Also goes great on fruit, veggies, or even quinoa.

1 cup apple juice

1 tablespoon finely diced shallot

1 tablespoon Dijon-style mustard

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup finely diced Granny Smith apple

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Pour apple juice into saucepan, adding shallot and thyme, place over medium heat and bring to a boil. After liquid is reduced by 2/3 (around 10 minutes) pour into a bowl and set aside till cooled to room temperature. Whisk in mustard, vinegar, then slowly whisk in oil. Stir in apple, salt and pepper.

Waldorf Salad

5 cups unpeeled apples

2 ½ cups chopped celery

1 ¼ cups chopped pecans, toasted

½ cup cream or ½ cup milk

2 teaspoons mayonnaise

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

3 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon honey

salt and pepper to taste

Place all liquids in a bowl and mix. Add apples, celery, and pecans to the bowl. Lastly add salt and pepper to taste.

Salt and Vinegar Potatoes

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

2 lbs small potatoes, cut in small chunks. I prefer red, but any are good.

3 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp kosher salt, at least.

¼ tsp black pepper

Whisk half of vinegar listed, half of salt listed, and half of pepper listed. Add potatoes. Coat all potatoes thoroughly. Pour onto a large baking sheet so potatoes are evenly spread. Cook for 25 minutes and then flip. Cook for 25 more minutes or until desired crispness has been achieved. Remove from the sheet, drizzle with remaining ingredients, and serve. Best served hot.

Sweet and Salty Chicken

1 ½ tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp dark soy sauce

2 tablespoons maple syrup

½ teaspoon black pepper

8 boneless skinless chicken thighs

kosher salt to taste

2 tbsp oil

Combine liquid in a bowl and set aside. Place chicken on paper towels, applying to both sides. Season with kosher salt generously.

Heat oil in a large skillet at medium-high heat. Once oil is simmering, add chicken. Flip over after they begin to become brown and crispy. Pour liquid over mix and bring to a boil. Once boiling point has been reached, turn heat down slightly and let liquid reduce; turning chicken every few minutes. Make sure both sides are completely coated.

Once chicken is cooked thoroughly and liquid has become thick and syrupy, remove from heat and serve.

Today’s recipes and photos are brought to you by Chef Babz (babzbites@gmail.com) in addition to the recipe box of Louise Osborne, and Food Health and Happiness, Oprah Winfrey, 2017.