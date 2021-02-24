Wayback Wednesday

February 16, 2021
This winter has been different to say the least. Just a few days ago, it was clear and some would say even, mild. But, over the last 48 hours, to put it lightly, the weather has changed. To say the stores were packed before the storm would be an understatement. The themes of enormous lines, bare shelves, and stocking up have dominated conversations throughout the past week. Some folks have taken the liberty of providing me with photographic evidence of the impact this winter storm has had. The photos certainly did not disappoint. They also confirmed my already dominating urge to stay home and avoid the grocery store.
No matter how seemingly stocked up and ready for anything, it’s amazing how day two of a snow storm can make you deeply question what to eat. Is there such a thing as too many options?
I don’t think so. But I do find myself clinging to the simplest of bites in those moments. A conversation with my mother on one of the many snowy nights earlier this week had me craving a good grilled cheese sandwich. No two are ever quite alike. Mom and I could in detail describe the special easy Sammy my NanNan would make after school, or Dad would pile up with extra mayo oozing over the cheddar. Mom would always cut them into fourths and pile them up on a plate so we could all just come and go out of the kitchen forgetting how many we had. When you make them like this you can eat a piece while you share with everyone at the same time. Then we all could get a hot crunchy bite. They were my favorite.
What is it about a grilled cheese that just hits the spot? Most of us have some recollection of thiswarm sandwich giving us comfort on a cold day most likely more than once in our childhood.
Many children commit to an all grilled cheese diet for years before trying something new. Do we ever really stray too far from that as adults?
Today I have included one of my favorite recipes for grilled cheese. What I love about this recipe is it’s really more of a guide for choosing your own adventure grilled cheese. Let your taste buds take you on a journey down memory lane or down a road to new flavor combinations. Grilled cheese can be shared, taken for a later lunch, or grabbed and stuffed when you are in a hurry.
Good luck and enjoy!
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Makes one sandwich
Ingredients:
– 1 tablespoon butter or nonstick spray (I recently tried coconut spray for my grilled cheese and couldn’t believe the perfectly crisp results.)
– Two pieces of bread (White bread is the classic, but try a good slice of sour-dough or wheat/oat. Rye, pumpernickel, garlic or even cheesy bread can be a fun change.)
– Two slices of cheese or ½ cup shredded cheese (Add as much as you do or don’t want. Classic choices include American, Cheddar, Monterey Jack & Swiss. Just make sure your slice of bread is completely covered in cheese on one side. I’ve been enjoying brie, Irish cheddar, goat cheese, and mozzarella this winter. The creamy gourmet white cheese is an easy way to gussy up the cold season.)
– Garlic salt or preferred salt or spice blend Using a cast-iron skillet, medium skillet, or electric griddle, heat butter or spray pan. Butter is ready when it is golden brown and completely melted.
Sprinkle pan with salt and place bread in skillet. After about two minutes, flip the slices of bread. Make sure however you are placing your bread or the sides it will assemble most together when finished.
Schmear any jam or sauce on one or both sides. Don’t go too heavy, you don’t want so much to come off. It burns the bread. Sprinkle cheese or place slices on one side. Add any other ingredients or variations to your slices. If you’re using a cheese that may need a little help melting, cover the pan for a minute with a pot lid. Don’t do this for too long, but it will help contain the heat and melt the cheese. Heat for about 3-5 minutes and assemble bread to create a sandwich.
After assembling slices together, press the sandwich just a bit against the skillet, still on medium heat. Cook on each side until golden for about 2-4 minutes. Remove from pan and serve. Best serve hot, but also delicious served cold.
Variations on a classic:
a) Bacon, tomato, and mayo.
b) Brie, sliced apples, fig or strawberry jam.
c) Easy cheese (use as many different cheeses as you want).
d) Jalapeño, cream cheese, cheddar.
e) Peanut butter, cheddar, and honey (Sounds crazy but it’s so good.)
f) Goat Cheese, sliced apples, and jam or honey.
e) Pimento cheese melt & bacon.
f) Tuna and swiss.
g) Havarti & chicken salad.
h) Tomato, pesto or basil, mozzarella.
i) Ham & Swiss.
j) Blue cheese, apples, balsamic onions.
k) Avocado, bacon, & PepperJack.
l) Nutella & Banana.
j) Smoked salmon, red onion, goat cheese, dill, arugula.
k) Pulled pork & cheddar.
l) White chocolate peanut butter, banana slices, strawberry jam, bacon if you’re frisky.
m) Spicy chili jam, bacon cooked with brown sugar sprinkled on after, Irish cheddar.
Additional add-on ideas if you are itching for something different.:
Meat: salami, corned beef, ham, turkey, smoked salmon, brown sugar bacon, bbq pork, tuna.
Fruit: Sliced apples, peaches, various jams, and even bananas.
Cheese: Goat, brie, mozzarella, blue cheese, cream cheese, Havarti, Asiago, Parmesan, Gouda.
The photo and recipes used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz (Babzbites@gmail.com).