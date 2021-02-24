Wayback Wednesday

Wayback Wednesday

Fee High School Lady Wildcats who won consecutive KHSAL State Championships in the 1930s. Front row, from left: Thelma Corde, Margaret Corde, Florence Ewing, Carrie Rice and Viola Berry; back row: Coach Emma Clement, Petronella Jackson, Alline Commodore, Margaret Ryan, Elizabeth Clement, Stella Jackson and Nannie Mae Morgan.

