First Christian Church of Maysville is happy to present in concert Dr. Randolph Runyon!

Join us for a free lunch-time organ recital on Friday, Sept. 22 in the church sanctuary at 18 East Third Street in downtown Maysville. It will be a half-hour recital for the availability of people taking their lunch at noon.

The concert will start at 12:05 p.m. and will last roughly 30 minutes or less!

The church will be providing to-go lunches at the conclusion of the program.

Donations towards the organ fund are accepted and appreciated! T

he church is handicap accessible by using the ramp in Cherry Alley.

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to call the church at 606-564 5568.

Please mark your calendars for this special event! Randolph Paul Runyon Maysville First Christian Church.

Dr. Runyon’s biography:

A 1964 graduate of Maysville High School, Randy Runyon pursued a career in university teaching in fields other than music, French language and literature and American Studies.

He did study organ, however, at the Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music, 1960-1963, and choral conducting at the Peabody Conservatory of Music in 1973-1974. He served as organist at the Maysville First Christian Church in 1960-1964 and again in 1992-1994.

He has served Disciples, Presbyterian, Catholic, Congregational, Christian Science, and Episcopal churches in Massachusetts, Maryland, Ohio, and Kentucky.

He earned a Ph. D. in French at Johns Hopkins University in 1973, and taught French at Case Western University and Miami University. He has published seventeen books: ten on French literature, four on Kentucky history, and three collections of poetry.

He has composed numerous organ pieces, anthems, and hymns.

He is the son of the late Mrs. Coralie Runyon Jones, a well-known choir director at Maysville First Christian and choral and string teacher at the Maysville, Ripley, and Mason County Schools.

He lives in Paris, Kentucky, with his wife, the former Elizabeth Smart of Maysville, has two grown children, and is music director of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Paris.