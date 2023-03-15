The Tollesboro Lions Club met Monday, March 13, at the Tollesboro Lions Club clubhouse for their regular monthly meeting, 17 members were present.

President Craig Stanfield called the meeting to order, with Steve Pedersen leading the group in prayer and Charles Kendall leading the Pledge of Allegiance. The group then broke for a wonderful meal prepared by Skeeter and Sonia Shaw.

Following dinner, the business meeting began. In the secretary’s absence, Stanfield read the press release from the February 14, meeting in lieu of the minutes, which was approved as read.

Treasurer Steve Pedersen informed the group of the club’s finances and informed those who were not aware that the garage doors had been installed on the Pavilion at a cost of $15,000. Steve also informed the group that the Melvin Jones Fellowship awards had arrived to be posthumously presented to the families of Larry Tucker and Darrell Dixon, and that the Finis Davis Fellowship awards should be in within the next two weeks. He suggested that the families of Larry Tucker and Darrell Dixon be invited to the next meeting for the presentation of these awards. Steve also reminded the members of the food drive for Eastern Kentucky flood-victims and informed the group that Lewis County’s Elementary schools gathered 1,000 canned goods for the club to deliver to Eastern Kentucky. Steve also informed us that 148 boxes had been setup for delivery to Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims residing in a camper/trailer park (these persons having lost everything in the catastrophic flood). He also mentioned that this Friday there would be a fund-raiser at the Tollesboro Christian Church consisting of a dinner and live auction for “Hotrod” Ruark who recently underwent open heart surgery. It was also mentioned that a dinner would be available for pickup at the Lions Club Fairgrounds Tuesday, March 14, to raise monies for the Tollesboro Elementary School PTO. Steve also reminded the members of the Mud Sling Benefit for Makenzie Forman (13 year old Leukemia patient) and the Community Easter Egg Hunt, both scheduled for April 1, at the fairgrounds. Stanfield then added that there was also a fund-raising auction to be conducted on the Tollesboro Lions Club Fairgrounds for Dwight Malone, a former member of the club, tentatively scheduled for April 15.

Under old business, two items were tabled due to absences of members who were tasked to obtain additional information, these business items being a large fan for the livestock building and the purchase of an AED unit for the clubhouse. The upcoming fair schedule was brought up, but it was decided that since this would take considerable discussion, to bring it up after new business.

Under new business, Craig mentioned that the club had qualified for the Club Excellence Award and that a patch had been sent to the club from Lions Club International to place on our club banner. Craig also informed the club that he had submitted an application for the club to receive recognition for a new Marketing Award that Lions Club International had recently created. He also passed out scholarship applications. He then brought up for consideration a new member, Eric Bloomfield, sponsoring him, and who was immediately accepted into the club as a member.

Next, the Tollesboro Lions Club Fair Schedule was a hot topic eliciting a lot of discussion as well as excitement, with Fair Chairman Lee Thomas presenting a full schedule of events including several new events. A reminder was also mentioned from last year following the fair about contacting the KDOT District 9 to see about placement of signage along the “AA” Highway during the fair (warning of traffic slowing down and turning onto Lions Club Lane). The schedule was discussed for each day of the fair and was approved.

Being no further business, a motion was made to adjourn which passed. Beginning April, the club will return to twice monthly meetings, the second and fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m., meaning the next two meetings of the Tollesboro Lions Club will be April 10, and April 24.