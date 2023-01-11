The Tollesboro Lions Club met Monday, January 9, for their first meeting of 2023 with 16 members and two guests present.

President Craig Stanfield opened the meeting with a moment of silence in deference to the recent loss of members Larry Tucker (passed away Nov. 27) and Darrell Dixon (passed away Dec. 9) and the father of member Shane Wallingford, Johnny Wallingford (passed away Dec. 23) who was a long-time supporter and who showed horses at the Tollesboro Lions Club many, many years.

Following the moment of silence, Craig welcomed back members Ritchie Cunningham, Clinton Applegate and Denny Hornback, all of whom had experienced health issues recently. Craig then led the group in Prayer, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by member Charles Kendall, after which the group broke for dinner.

Following dinner, Craig read thank you cards that had been mailed to the club from the families of Larry Tucker and Darrell Dixon.

The minutes from the November meeting and the December Christmas party were then read by Secretary Phil Cropper; the minutes were approved as read.

Treasurer Steve Pedersen mentioned some recent financial activity and made a report about continued statewide contributions to Eastern Kentucky flood victims.

President Craig Stanfield mentioned that the club had provided memorial throws for funeral services in memory of Larry Tucker, Darrell Dixon, and Johnny Wallingford. He then announced donations to the club from the Eyecare group in memory of Larry Tucker, from Tony and Angela Sweeney in memory of Darrel Dixon, and $790 in donations for continued Eastern Kentucky flood victims that he was able to raise from the Mason County Men’s Club and the Ringgold Lodge Independent Order of Odd Fellows (individuals who contributed to this included Barbara Boone and Larry Poe, Bill and Dorinda Leet, David and Carolyn Collins, Mike and Vieda Stitt, Tony and Angela Sweeney, Gary and Jo Ann Bowers, and Craig and Beverly Stanfield).

Craig reported that he had submitted the events/projects of the club from July 1, 2022, through the end of 2022 (first half fiscal year) to Lions Club International for consideration for the newly established Lions International Marketing Award. He also informed Fair Chairman Lee Thomas that the Bluegrass Mule and Pony Pullers Association had reached out for inclusion in this year’s fair.

Under new business, Phillip Bussell of Family Tradition Motor-sports was introduced to the club as he is considered for hosting this year’s Demolition Derby event during the fair. He is already conducting the event for Ewing, Germantown, and Carlisle. After discussions, questions and answers, the club dismissed Mr. Bussell for private consultations. Based upon a recommendation by Lee Thomas and member T. J. Palmer, and after consideration by the membership, a motion was made by Clinton Applegate, seconded by Charlie Kendall to approve Mr. Bussell’s proposal for this year’s fair Demolition Derby Event. The motion passed unanimously.

Steve Pedersen then suggested that a posthumous Melvin Jones Fellowship Award be ordered for recently departed member Darrell Dixon (the award had been ordered for Larry Tucker back in September, but has yet to arrive for presentation), with the plan to present to Darrell’s wife and family at a future meeting to coincide with the presentation of the award to Larry Tucker’s family. Seconded by Charlie Kendall. These two members together have been members for a combined 100 plus years. The motion passed unanimously.

Next it was suggested that the Tollesboro Lions Club offer the use of their grounds for an event for 13 year old Mackenzie Forman suffering from leukemia. A mud-sling event was hosted on her behalf last year and due to some complications another fund-raiser would be necessary. The club approved the event under the same conditions as last year, said event to be held in March or April with a firm date to be set soon.

Being no further business, the meeting adjourned.