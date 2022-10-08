Lewis County District Court Oct. 4, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Bethel celebrates anniversary Bethel Baptist Church will celebrate its 178th anniversary on Oct. 15.

Robertson County District Court Sept. 28, Judge Charles W. Kuster Jr. Presiding:

Sumo’s dedication was unmatched When you’d walk into The Fieldhouse during basketball season, you’d be sure to see Tony “Sumo” Sapp at the scorers table.

To Know You He must become greater; I must become less. John 3:30

Salem to hosts special day of worship Salem Community Church on Little Cabin Creek Road will be having a special day of worship on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Let Me Tell You About My Week If the past week of my life were a book, it would be called “Robert and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.” Wait. I just got a call from Ledger Legal. There is already a book with a similar title? About a kid named Alexander? Written by Judith Viorst? Uhhhh…please forget my first sentence. Starting over…

STOBER Drives plans Veteran’s Fun Run/Walk In honor of local veterans, STOBER Drives is hosting its first-ever Veterans Fun Run/Walk event with all proceeds going to the Maysville VFW Post.

Maysville Lions Club plans November events Maysville Lions Club President Robbie Detro welcomed members to the Oct. 6, meeting with Tom Jett leading the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and Pat Steimle the devotional before the catered meal.