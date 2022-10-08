Sept. 28, Judge Charles W. Kuster Jr. Presiding:
Johnny L. McLaughlin, 34, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, pretrial hearing on Oct. 5.
Zachary W. Brierly, 25, receiving stolen property under $10,000, bound to grand jury.
Michelle Knight, 47, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Rodney L. Myers, 45, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, operating under influence of controlled substances third offense, pretrial conference on Oct. 26.