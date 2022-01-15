Mason County property transfers

Charles T. Reeder and Judy Reeder to William Keith Reeder, Two Tracts Mason County, $70,000.
Charles William Perraut to Tina Lewis Raikes, Charles William Perraut and James Michael Perraut, Three Tracts Mason County, $1.
Howard Atherton and Cynthia Atherton to Drew Q. Sweeney, 706 Lexington Street, $15,000.
Stone Family Trust, Gene Stone and Suzanne K. Stone to Desiree Stone, 136 East Third Street, no monetary consideration.
William O. Rice and Karen E. Rice to William O. Rice and Karen E. Rice Irrevocable Trust, William O. Rice and Karen E. Rice, 6093 Elizaville Road, no monetary consideration.
Wilma L. Malone Hargett to Rebecca Sweeney Banks, 2006 Key Pike, $300,000.
Jo Ann Brown, Jane H. Nelson, John H. Henderson and Sherry Henderson to Sarah Miller, 4223 Kentucky Highway 10, $15,887. 60.
Dianna Sanchez to Antonio Sanchez Emilia, 504 Central Avenue, $5,000.
JK Investments of Rochester LLC to Jeffrey Michael McCall, 881 Lexington Pike, $195,000.
Page Thomas and L. Dale Thomas to Autumn Dozier and Jerran Jones, 7215 Taylor Mill Road, $195,000.
David Winn Cartmell, David Winn Hord Cartmell and Sara Bettinger to Brandon Bettinger and Sara Bettinger, 3656 Tuckahoe Road and 69.671 Acres near Germantown Road, $170,000.
Gisela Carlson and Robert Bruce Carlson to Robert Nicholas Gallenstein and Kristen Carlson Gallenstein, 24 East Third Street, $1.
Brandon Bettinger and Sara Bettinger to Brandon Bettinger and Sara Bettinger, 3600 Tuckahoe Road, no monetary consideration.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Michael Anderson, 72 Ernst Avenue, $47,500.
Susan F. Carlisle and Harold D. Carlisle to Kristy D. Turner and Michael Turner, 554 Boone Avenue, $160,000.
Chester Cooper and Ronnette Cooper to Bradley D. Bardo and Kathryn E. Anthony, Multiple Parcels Lees Creek Road Dover, $198,000.
Robert C. Euth II and Sheila K. Euth to Jill M. Allison and David Allison, 3006 Kitter Lane, $295,000.
William F. Stewart and Carol Marnell to Karl B. Chambers and Bobbi J. Chambers, 4075 Bridle Path Lane, $1,150,000.
Steven C. Ritchie and Barbara J. Ritchie to Robbin Ann Allison, 41051 Kentucky Highway 596, $30,000.
Tommy Jones to Shawn Martin, 209 Short Street, $7,000.
Timothy C. Hargett to Wilma M. Hargett, 1591 McHugh Court, $123,000.
Donald Jones to Charles Gill and Jo Ann Gill, 1427 Vine Street, $25,000.
Donald R. Arrasmith and Kathy G. Arrasmith to Jeffrey Ohlhauser and Shannonn Wakefield Ohlhauser, 7200 Mount Carmel Road, $324,000.
Carolyn R. Howard and Dennis Howard to Anthony Wayne Malone, 702 East Second Street, $10,000.
Leroy Miller and Martha Miller to Ryan Swolsky and Julia Swolsky, 6434 Helena Road, $350,000.
Judy Walton, Robert E. Walton, Connie Douglas, Marce D. Douglas, Laverne Taylor and Anna Gayle Orme to James O. Rogers and Martha Jane Rogers, 5201 Forman Chapel Road, $325,000.
Scott R. Gordan Estate to Collin P. Flannery, 761 Edgecliff Drive, $275,000.
Maynard Trust Dated January 7 2020 to Ronald Travis Lowe and Brittany Lane Lowe, 53.92 Acre Tract, $205,000.
Gwendolyn Jones Tuel, Jeffrey J. Jones, Steven L. Jones and Gregory S. Jones to East End Properties, 8047 Stonelick Road Lot 22, $47,500.
Jann K. Irwin and MRC Receivables Corp. to JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp., 1725 Oak Street, $32,016.
Calvary Baptist Church Trustees, Chris Caudill, Jim Cooper, Elijah Shelton and Carlos Rodrigues to New Hope Community Services LLC, 916 Forest Avenue and 406 Pelham Street, $55,630.03.
Tia Montgomery and Tia Liess to Chad McKay, 2216 Buckingham Square, $100,000.
Melvin Schwartz and Barbara Schwartz to Rodney Haywood, Sharon Haywood and Rodney Le Haywood Jr., 40.650 Acres Laytham Pike, $210,000.
David Preston and Paula Preston to Daniel S. Martin and Alexandra Lipovanu, 861 Meadowcrest Circle, $224,000.
Vicki R. Flinchum to DGS Development LTD, Tract Four Bear Wallow Farms, $130,000.
Ellen Cook Loudermilk and Anthony Loudermilk to Jerry W. Kendrick and Janice A. Kendrick, 7137 Kentucky Highway 1234. $78,000.
Rochelle Dawn Holton, Rochelle D. Holton and Anthony R. Holton to Robert A. Miller, 8036 Bridgeport Road, $15,000.
Patricia Gail Shoemaker, Wes Shoemaker, Carla McDowell, David McDowell, Belinda Fay and Belinda Neff to Gloria R. Irwin and Larry R. Irwin, 8377 Stonelick Road, $2,000.
Patricia Stone and James Allen Blythe Estate to Fleming Blythe, 7012 Bridgeport Road, $19,000.
Braden Holdings LLC Nevada to Braden Holdings LLC Ohio, Parcels on Maple Leaf Road, $10.
James Allen Blythe Estate to Patricia Stone, 7001 Olivet Church Road, $13,000.
Andrew W. Jefferson Estate and Katelyn Jefferson to Amanda Mitchell, 906 Birch Court, $189,900.