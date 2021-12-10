Dear editor,

It’s been nearly two years since I first came to Mason County to meet with the landowners who will be participating in our solar project, and to learn more about the community. Almost immediately, I heard about the work of two organizations with very different missions, but whose commitment to the health and safety of Mason County is unparalleled.

On Saturday, December 5, we were humbled to support both by sponsoring dinners for the residents and employees at the Ion Center for Violence at the May’s Lick Volunteer Fire Department’s annual dinner. Both the Ion Center and Volunteer Fire Department stand at the ready – 24 hours a day, 365 days a year – for Mason County families in need. The teams at the Volunteer Fire Department and Ion Center are heroes who deserve the full support of the community. As our solar project moves forward, we look forward to deepening our relationships with both organizations and continuing to support their work.

Adam Stratton

ACCIONA Energy