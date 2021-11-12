Money, money, money

November 06, 2021
Nov. 4, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Joshua Tyler Henderson, 25, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol third offense, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, failure to notify DOT of address change, pretrial conference on Dec. 16.
Nicholas Giles, 20, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, pretrial conference on Nov. 18.
Clifton C. Stacy, 43, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, sentencing per AOC guidelines plus court costs.
Ricky W. Merrill, 61, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol second offense, pretrial conference on Jan. 13, 2022.
Tiffany Cruey, 38, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, pretrial conference on Jan. 20, 2022.
Zachary Logan, 34, theft by deception, pretrial conference on Dec. 2.
Walter Thomas, 59, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, pretrial conference on Dec. 16.
Timiothy Parker, 41, operating on suspended/revoked license serve 90 days with conditional release, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense sentencing per AOC guidelines, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle $35 fine.
Timothy A. Parker, 41, operating on suspended/revoked license, serve 90 days with conditional release, court costs waived.
Andrew J. Cupp, 43, third-degree criminal trespassing, pretrial conference on Dec. 9.
Andrew J. Cupp, 43, third-degree criminal trespassing, failure to notify DOT of address change, pretrial conference on Dec. 9.
Andrew Cupp, 43, third-degree criminal trespassing, failure to notify DOT of address change, pretrial conference on Dec. 9.
Tami Fay, 46, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, leaving scene of accident, bound to grand jury.
James Kiskaden, third-degree terroristic threatening, dismissed.
Tyler Maurice Rice, 35, failure to or improper signal, failure to wear seat belts, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances second offense, convicted felon in possession of firearm, operating motor vehicle without proper ignition interlock device, rear license not illuminated, operating on suspended/revoked license, bound to grand jury.
Tyler M. Rice, 35, public intoxication on controlled substances, possession of marijuana, pretrial conference on Nov. 18.
Taylor O’Connor, 27, theft by deception under $10,000, bound to grand jury.
Bryan Earlywine, 35, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on Feb. 3, 2022.
Adam Fearin, 33, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 18.
Osburne R. Arrasmith, 40, no/expired registration plates, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to produce insurance card, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 18.
Richard Ray Boswell, 48, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on Nov. 18.
Richard Ray Boswell, 48, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Nov. 18.
Richard Boswell, 48, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, pretrial conference on Nov. 18.
Richard Boswell, 48, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Nov. 18.
Richard Boswell, 48, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Nov. 18.
Richard Boswell, 48, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on Nov. 18.
Georgette S. Little, 36, theft by unlawful taking under $500, third-degree criminal trespassing, pretrial conference on Dec. 2.
Georgette S. Littlet, 36, local city ordinance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 2.
Georgette Little, 36, theft of services, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 2.
Brooklyn Rowland, 37, first-degree criminal trespassing, drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, menacing, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 18.
Brooke Rochelle Rowland, 37, operating on suspended/revoked license, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 18.
Kyle Mitchell Tschaenn, 27, third-degree terroristic threatening two counts, pretrial conference on Dec. 16.
Kyle Mitchell Tschaenn, 27, speeding 10 miles over limit, reckless driving, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Dec. 16.
Kyle Mitchell Tschaenn, 27, inadequate muffler, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Dec. 16.
Roxana Virbecca Jenkins, 31, speeding five miles over limit, $10 fine plus court costs.
Kylie Danielle Burks, 30, speeding five miles over limit dismissed.
Tammy Lynn Brown, 52, speeding five miles over limit dismissed.
Colby Ryan Shelley, 20, speeding five miles over limit dismissed.
Nicole Silvey, 41, first-degree criminal trespassing, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 9.
Samuel Douglas Durham, 24, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof.
Samuel C. Williams, 40, regulations necessary to implement KRS 150 purpose, failure to appear, summons on Dec. 16.
Edford C. Gardner, 62, no operator license, no motorcycle license, failure to produce insurance card, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to appear, summons on Dec. 16.
Wayne Hendricks Donald, 67, failure to maintain insurance, $500/$400 probated, court costs waived.
Lauren Elizabeth Vice, 25, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, notice on Dec. 16.
Michaeleh Preston, 25, operating motor vehicle on expired license, dismissed with proof.
Ernie Hopkins, 25, glaring headlights, improper passing, failure to maintain insurance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 2.
Ernie Hopkins, 25, operating on suspended/revoked license, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 2.
Kristy L. Napier, 40, operating motor vehicle under influence of drugs/alcohol second offense, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, third-degree possession of controlled substances, pretrial conference on Feb. 3, 2022.
Star Thomas, 22, public intoxication on controlled substances, pretrial conference on Dec. 16.
Paul D. Miller, 49, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, failure to maintain insurance, resisting arrest, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol third offense, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, pretrial conference on Nov. 18.
Jordan Swanger, 28, reckless driving, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, pretrial conference on Nov. 18.