Berea College recognizes graduates

July 21, 2021
July 20, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Phillip Adams, 51, flagrant non support, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing waived, bound to grand jury.
Tyler Scott Ashcraft, 29, public intoxication on controlled substances, second-degree possession of controlled substances, third-degree possession of controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 16.
Renee N. Ayala, 22, improper registration plate dismissed with proof, failure to produce insurance card dismissed with proof.
Sheldon Hunter Coffey, 18, speeding five miles over limit, failure to appear, summons on Aug. 23.
Tyler Lee Hamilton, 27, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to appear, notice to appear on Aug. 23.
Anthony Culen Jackson, 23, speeding five miles over limit, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Danny Ray Johnson, 49, no tail lamps dismissed with proof, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle dismissed with proof.
Gregory L. Kaittine II, 33, public intoxication on controlled substances, resisting arrest, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Trevor Lang, 25, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, disregarding traffic control device, failure to appear, notice to appear on Aug. 23.
DeQuinn L. Little, 32, speeding 20 miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Jacob R. McKee, 18, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, careless driving, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Lydia Mills, 35, theft by unlawful taking under $500, diversion complete dismissed.
Brittany Monroe, 32, speeding 21 miles over limit, speeding 14 miles over limit, failure to maintain insurance, failure to produce insurance card, diversion complete dismissed.
Teresa M. Ooten, 68, third-degree criminal trespassing, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Rodney R. Rymer, 32, public intoxication on controlled substances, pretrial conference on Aug. 2.
Marti Sidebottom, 46, speeding 13 miles over limit $26 fine, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof, failure to produce insurance card dismissed with proof, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof.
Marti Ann Sidebottom, 46, theft by deception over $10,000, theft of identity of another without consent, pretrial hearing on Aug. 4.
Chadwick Thomas Jr., possession of marijuana, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 11.
Kayla Marie Wilburn, 26, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, diversion complete dismissed.
Bradley Devin Workman, 29, communication device violation first offense, no brake lights, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Felicia Ann Beers, 43, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol two counts, pretrial conference on Aug. 18.
Teena Michelle Combs, 47, three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of marijuana, disposal methods, pretrial conference on Sept. 8.
Noah K. Kalb, 22, third-degree criminal trespassing two counts, pretrial conference on Aug. 18.
Mekenzie McCain, 23, endangering the welfare of a minor, second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, pretrial conference on Aug. 23.
Leticia Prather, 61, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on Aug. 9.
Pamela Rutherford, 38, third-degree assault on police/probation officer, fourth-degree assault no visible injury, pretrial conference on Aug. 11.
Pamela Rutherford, 48, failure to or improper signal, improper turning, two counts of operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, pretrial conference on Aug. 11.
Virgina Teegarden, 40, 21 counts of second-degree cruelty to animals, pretrial conference on Aug. 18.
Amy Vice, 40, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Aug. 4.
Gewna D. Bentley, 42, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, bound to grand jury.
Brandon Case, 33, prohibited sale of vehicle, operating on revoked/suspended license, failure to or improper signal, failure to maintain insurance, bound to grand jury.
Andrea D. Elliott, 29, theft by unlawful taking under $500, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, pretrial conference on Aug. 4.
James D. Fryman, 36, fugitive from another state, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 26.
Whitney Irvin, 34, flagrant non support, bound to grand jury.
Scott M. Lowe, 33, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, bound to grand jury.
Tanner Lykins, 34, third-degree criminal trespassing, pretrial conference on Aug. 4.
Tanner Lykins, 34, third-degree criminal trespassing, pretrial conference on Aug. 14.
Tanner Keith Lykins, 34, public intoxication on controlled substances, pretrial conference on Aug. 4.
Marty Morris, 28, theft by unlawful taking under $500, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 26.
Marty Morris, 28, theft by unlawful taking under $500, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 26.
Marty Morris II, 28, theft by unlawful taking under $500, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 26.
Brandon Newdigate, 42, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on July 26.
Brandon L. Newdigate, 42, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference on July 26.
Brandon Lee Newdigate, 42, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference on July 26.
Brittney Reese, 31, flagrant non-support, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Abigail T. Smith, 47, theft by unlawful taking under $500, possession of burglary tools, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, bound to grand jury.
David Strange, 34, first-degree possession of controlled substances two counts, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Aug. 4.
Jonathan A. Wallingford, 35, disregarding traffic control device, operating vehicle with expired license, failure to produce insurance card, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, pretrial conference on Aug. 2.