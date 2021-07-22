Berea College recognizes graduates

Area students who were among the Berea College students who received a bachelors degree conferred in June, 2021.

They include Blaise Boler of Mount Orab, Ohio, Valerie Gluck of Foster, Kaleb Robinson of Flemingsburg, Jessica Toppins of Garrison, and Danielle White of Quincy.

