Lewis County District Court

June 22, Judge Paul E. Craft presiding:
Geoffrey Allen Davies, 26, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 17.
Michael Dewayne Smith, 37, fourth-degree assault minor injury, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree criminal trespassing, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 3.
Kenny Ray Bevins, 46, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, pretrial conference on July 27.
Delilah Dawn Clark, 44, failure to or improper signal, operating on suspended/revoked license, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, preliminary hearing on June 29.
Erica Clark, 37, alcohol intoxication in a public place $50 fine.
Mitchell Cooper, 43, harassing communications, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 27.
Jonathan Lee Johnson, 59, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 29.
Kennedy N. Smith, 21, trafficking in marijuana, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 17.
Jayden Levi Walters, 17, failure to wear seat belts, $25 fine court costs waived.
Nicholas Cushard, 24, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Breashay Swearingen, 36, one headlight dismissed, no operator license $50 fine, operating under the influence of alcohol/substances 30 days serve conditionally discharged, possession of marijuana $100 fine, improper registration plate $100 fine, failure to produce insurance card dismissed, drug paraphernalia 12 months serve two concurrent with count three.
Mary Walters, 45, failure to or improper signal dismissed, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, serve 30 days enter alcohol program.
Reba L. Madden, 30, fourth-degree assault child abuse, pretrial conference on Aug. 17.
Frank Coburn, public intoxication of controlled substances, serve 90 days conditional discharge.
Jeremy W. Mitchell, 32operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Stanley Gregory, 30, leaving scene of accident, serve 12 months conditional discharge, failure to maintain insurance, serve 12 months conditional discharge plus restitution.
Virginia Clark, 42, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Jeremy Waldon Mitchell, 32, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Harold Potter, 38, theft by failure to make required disposition of property, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
James H. Riffe, 35, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
James H. Riffe III, 35, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Gregory Stanley, 30, trafficking in controlled substances first offense, serve 12 months conditional discharge.
Gregory D. Stanley, 30, failure to or improper signal, failure to wear seat belts, first-degree fleeing or evading the police, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, third-degree possession of controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, operating motor vehicle under the influence of substances, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to produce insurance card, bound to grand jury.
Betsy Balian, 42, knowingly report child abuse falsely, jury trial on Aug. 10.
Richard Draper, fourth-degree assault minor injury, jury trial July 27.
Richard Carlton Draper, fourth-degree assault dating violence minor injury, pretrial conference on July 27.
David Dunifon, 47, fourth-degree assault minor injury, jury trial on July 20.
Earl Fisher, harassment no physical contact, jury trial July 13.
John Fisher, harassment no physical contact, jury trial on July 13.