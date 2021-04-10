Mason County District Court

April 7, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Elizabeth Marie Arnold, 25, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance cards, license to be in possession, failure to appear, summons on May 5.

Elizabeth Marie Arnold, 25, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, summons on May 5.

Steven None Brown, 42, failure to wear seat belts, operating vehicle with expired license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Randall K. Colemire, 42, improper display of registration plates, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Whitney Celeste Commodore, 36, speeding 24 miles over limit, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to surrender revoked license, failure to appear, summons on May 19.

Hunter Crump, 17, careless driving guilty $25.00 fine, improper passing dismissed.

James A. Florence, 34, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000.00, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on April 14.

Erik Gabbard, 26, speeding 10 miles over limit, speeding 20 miles over limit, failure to maintain insurance, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on May 17.

Tracy Neil Grooms, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, pretrial conference on May 5.

Chelsea Anne Horn, 24, failure to wear seat belts guilty $25.00 fine, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, six-month diversion.

Gary O’Neal Johnson, 18, no operators license, failure to produce insurance cards, pretrial conference on May 17.

Donna Mayberry, 44, no operators license, failure to maintain insurance, pleaded guilty, $400/$500 and court costs.

Hannah E. Purdon, 24, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Joseph Arthur Rieder, 20, failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance cards, failure to appear, summons on May 19.

James L. Ryan, 46, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof, failure to produce insurance cards dismissed with proof.

Lisa Bivens Theiss, 49, theft by unlawful taking under $500.00, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Anthony P. Wagers, 47, instructional permit violations, pretrial conference on May 3.

Anthony P. Wagers, 47, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on May 3.

Anthony P. Wagers, 47, no tail lamps, pretrial conference on May 3.

Steven Warmouth, 28, two counts of fraudulent use of credit cards under $500, guilty, 60 days served and conditionally discharged.

Taylor Wick, 28, second-degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication in a public place, diversion complete and dismissed.

Sarah Young, 19, operating on suspended/revoked license, guilty conditionally discharged.

Sarah Young, 19 speeding five miles over limit, guilty $10 fine and court costs.

Sarah Young, 19, disregarding railroad crossing flasher lights guilty $50 fine, license to be in possession guilty conditionally discharged, court costs waived.

Sarah Young, 19, no operators license guilty conditionally discharged, no/expired registration plated dismissed, court costs waived.

Andrew Cooper, 24, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired registration plates, pretrial conference on April 28.

Julius Ray Crockett, 65, disregarding stop sign, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, pretrial conference on May 17.

Robert Dale Farley II, 49, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference on May 24.

Javen Devito Gibbs, 19, no operators license, failure to produce insurance card, two counts operating motor vehicle under influence, pretrial conference on May 3.

Logan Earl Gordley, 33, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to produce insurance cards, failure to notify DOT of address change, pretrial conference on May 17.

Alexander J. Hamm, 20, operating under the influence of drugs/alcohol second offense, pretrial conference on May 19.

Alexander Joseph Hamm, 20, speeding 26 miles over limit, pretrial conference on May 19.

Jimmy Jordan, 32, failure to produce insurance card dismissed with proof.

Augustin Perez, 29, violation of Kentucky E.P.O/D.V.O., second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Floyd Lloyd Rust, 59, theft by unlawful taking under $500, pretrial conference on May 17.

Matthew Christopher Stanton, 21, second-degree sexual abuse, bond revocation hearing on May 19.

Virginia Teegarden, 39, 21 counts second-degree cruelty to animals, pretrial conference on May 17.

Stephen Wagler, 54, local city ordinance, bench trial on June 12.

Johnathan A. Wallingford, 34, disregarding traffic control device/light, operating vehicle with expred license, failure to produce insurance card, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, pretrial conference on May 5.

Melanie Bertram, 47, controlled substance prescription not in original container first offense, possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of controlled substance, pretrial conference on July 7.

Wade C. Cloyd, 36, trafficking in marijuana, bound to grand jury.

David Coomer, 47, no/expired registration guilty $25 fine, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed, operating on suspended/revoked license guilty conditionally discharged, court costs waived.

David Coomer, 47, careless driving, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, drug paraphernalia, bound to grand jury.

Tonya Kaye Hadden, 38, unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, bound to grand jury.

Brandy Howland, 35, unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, bound to grand jury.

Justin Aaron Heller, 35, one headlight dismissed, rear license not illuminated dismissed, failure to produce insurance card dismissed, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, guilty conditionally discharged.

Charles McHugh, 59, second-degree attempt burglary, pretrial conference on May 19.

Michael Moore, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault dating violence no visible injury, pretrial hearing on April 14.

John Travis Wheeler, 43, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, pretrial hearing on April 14.