FOR THE RECORD

Mason County Property Transfers

Laura Kabler to Alfred Jones and Kathleen Jones, Lots 211 and 212 Dover, $4,000.

Pinewood Subdivision Incorporated to Brian Ritchie and Brenda Ritchie, Multiple Parcels Pinewood Subdivision, $139,000.

Jerry Morgan to Jerry Morgan, 319 West Third Street, no monetary consideration.

US Bank NA to Timothy Staggs and Carol Lynn Staggs, 7047 Kentucky 1234 S, $32,050.

David Ronald Hill, Kimberly Doppleheuer, Mason County, City of Maysville, US Bank NA, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Kimberly Robin Doppleheuer and DOT Capital Investments LLC to Patricia North and Carl North, 134 East Third Street, $25,000.

Ian G. Riggins and Brittany N. Riggins to Silas I. Liess and Jamie L. Liess, $115,500.

James Derek Wheeler to James Derek Wheeler and Krista N. Wheeler, 6056 Parker Lane May’s Lick, $1.00.

Kenneth E. Meadows and Janet L. Meadows to Robert Cantrell Sr., 1.093 Acre Kentucky 3161 Kentucky 9, $200,000.

Thomas Jacob Henderson and Thomas J. Henderson to Thomas Jacob Henderson, Two Parcels Mason County, no monetary consideration.

John A. Cummins and Angela D. Cummins to Jacob Allison and Holli Allison, Lot 14 Barry Crossing Phase One, $84,000.

Roy L. Cummins, Linda L. Cummins, John A. Cummins and Angela D. Cummins to Jacob Allison and Holli Allison, $84,000.

Victor Burkhart and Mary Burkhart to Jennifer L. Kaelin Revocable Trust, Jennifer L. Kaelin and David W. Lipke, Parcel Mason County, $135,000.

Shaun C. Baxley and Tabitha R. Baxley to Carlie B. Shiveley, 214 Broadway Street, $87,500.

Gary L. Gray and Janice Gray to Michael Saunders and Briana Saunders, 3396 Mary Ingles Dover, $126,000.

Betty Lou Steele to Ian Riggins and Brittany Riggins, 3034 Augusta Dover Road, $110,000.

Roy Allen Riddle, Julia L. Riddle, Julia Roark, Paul M. Roark to Roy Allen Riddle, 8670 Mason Lewis Road, no monetary consideration.

Phillip Boone to Richard T. Poe and Diane L. Poe, 434 West Third Street, $1.00

Patty R. Chamberlain to Donnie L. Stitt, 604 Pelham Street, $22,500.

City of Maysville to Kenneth Clay Hedgecock and Violet B. Hedgecock, 113,115,117 and 119 West Fourth Street, $2,400.

City of Maysville to Kenneth Clay Hedgecock and Violet B. Hedgecock, 121 Spaulding Avenue, $3,300.

City of Maysville to Hannah Klee, 135 and 137 West Fourth Street, $1,600.

City of Maysville to Bruce Carlson, 114 West Fourth Street, $300.00.

City of Maysville to Bruce Carlson, 120 West Fourth Street, $400.00.

City of Maysville to Doris Kendall, 441 Wood Street, $1,500.

City of Maysville to Carlton Gibbs, 224 Wood Street, $550.00.

Harold Shelton and Brenda Shelton to Pamela S. Head, 4336 Kentucky 10 Dover, $18,000.

City of Maysville to La Ron Washington, 610 Wood Street, $650.00.

City of Maysville to La Ron Washington, 424 Central Avenue, $275.00.

City of Maysville to Sonya Frey, Humphrey Park, $6,500.

Amy R. Steenken to DGS Development LTD, Tract One Happy Ridge Farms, $495,000.

James O. Rogers and Martha J. Rogers to Christi Deann Corwin Sell, 5611 US 68 May’s Lick, no monetary consideration.

Mark Weiss and Anna Weiss to Lamont P. Perry and Yolanda K. Perry, 3022 Classic Drive, $149,500.

City of Maysville to James Wilson, 221 Commerce Street, $2,300.

City of Maysville to Debora Dotson, 129 Spaulding Avenue, $2,250.

John F. Sledd and Maggie Darlene Sledd to Kenneth F. Ross and Suzan J. Ross, Lots 11 and 12 Hillcrest Terrace, $54,000.

Jessica Childers Banta and Barry K. Banta to Victoria L. Corde, 104 Cottage Street, $73,000.

Kenneth F. Throckmorton Estate to Ryan Norris, 6070 Elizaville Road May’s Lick, $84,700.

Mark A. Dearing and Catherine H. Dearing to Cathy Keen, 2231 Buckingham Square, $85,000.

Larry K. Phillips Estate to Edith Porter, 102.356 Acres Orangeburg Road, no monetary consideration.

Larry K. Phillips Estate to Chan J. Phillips, 105.174 Acres Stonelick Road, no monetary consideration.

Larry K. Phillips Estate to Corrine P. Fetters, 104.832 Acres Taylor Mill Road, no monetary consideration.

Larry K. Phillips to Ronald Keith Phillips, 104.846 Acres Griffin Lane, no monetary consideration.

Matthew Barnett and Jessica Barnett to Haley B. Metcalf, 1242 Carolina Avenue, $83,500.

Michael Dale Graves and Karen Ann Graves to Tanya Fulton and Joshua Fulton, 6009 Woodlane Drive, $203,000.

Molly S. Shoup, Molly Nooe Shoup, Michelle L. Shoup, Sarah C. Rehder, Sarah Shoup, Matthew D. Rehder, Rebecca A. Shoup, Stephen M. Hirsch and Bank of Maysville to CSX Transportation Inc, Tract East of Maysville City Limits, $450,900.

Jeremy Gordley and Cara Gordley to Jeremy Gordley and Cara Gordley, 1.00 Acres and 9.367 Acres Old Jersey Ridge Road, no monetary consideration.

Stephen M. Vacik, Stephen Michael Vacik, Candace Vacik and Candace Lea Vacik to Uriah S. Albrink and Laken Gilbert Albrink, 836 Oak Fairway Court, $195,000.

Joel E. Lavinder and Jessica R. Lavinder to Kenton Lang, 808 Navaho Drive, $170,000.

Timothy E. Verdin and Melissa L. Verdin to Joel E. Lavinder and Jessica R. Lavinder, 4017 Clarks Run Road, $258,000.

John H. Rice Estate to Donnie Stitt and Cathy Stitt, 211 Short Street, $17,000.

Michael W. Hiles and Susan Y. Hiles to James Brandon Phillips and Brandy Jean Lucas, 5003 Five Lick Hill Road May’s Lick, $22,000.

Iva Mae Wagler to Gary Gray and Janice Gray, 10.008 Acres Helena Road May’s Lick,$51,000.

Delbert Hatfield to Brittany Hatfield, 3018 Highland Drive, no monetary consideration.

City of Maysville to Billie Carol Lofton, 501 Wood Street, $1,500.

Ralph Arnold Underwood, Vicki L. Underwood and Vicki L. Boone to Marilyn J. Garlitz and Karen Lynn Garlitz, Unit 111 Mason Pointe Condominiums, $115,000.

Edna Davenport Estate to Terry S. Burton Jr., 8005 Davenport Lane, $125,000.

Megan Bramel, Christina B. Collins and Tim Collins to Titus A. Hentenaar, 709 Baldwin Drive, $150,000.

Carmel Street LLC to Gregory B. Ormes and Kimberly R. Ormes, Lot 7 4.107 Acres Key Place Subdivision, $30,000.

Sandra J. McCord To Edward Lee McCord, 2129 Buckingham Square, no monetary consideration.

Maysville Location Properties LLC to Thompson Hunt Properties LLC, 1.3949 Acre Lot South Side of Parker Road, $65,000.

Carl Nelson Maynard Estate to Christopher John Maynard and Amanda Carol Maynard, 102.55 Acres Taylor Mill Road, $315,000.

Rose Conley and Rose A. Conley to Rose A. Conley, Two Parcels Buckner Street, $51,300 valued.

Mark Weiss to Matthew Barnett, 7058 Mount Gilead Road, $140,000.

John B. Penrose and Donna S. Penrose to Jeffrey B. Mason and Tara M. Mason, 506 Forest Avenue, $171,500.

Jay Brent Tolle, William Rodney Tolle and Amber Tolle to William Rodney Tolle and Amber Tolle, 22.062 Acre Tract West of Plumville, no monetary consideration.

Kentucky King Tobacco Warehouse Inc. to DMVGL LLC, Multiple Parcels Mason County, $200,000.

Robin Lynn Stanfield, Connie Jean Eaton, Patrick James Stanfield, Charles Clark, Thomas Gene Schooler, Carol Schooler, Mason County, Apex Fund Services, Ceres Tax Receivables LLC, Weaver Tax Link LLC, Commonwealth CD Fund LLC and City of Germantown to Jamie Bell, 41056 Kentucky 596 Salem Ridge Road Germantown, $45,000.

John T. Browning and Colleen A. Browning to Pamela Vanmatre, 699 Joyce Ann Circle, $124,000.

Bess Family Trust, Bess Family Trust Under Agreement Dated January 27, Ricky Alan Bess, Nancy J. Bess, Nicholas Cody Bess and Casey Alan Bess to Casey Alan Bess, 1.017 Acre Parcel Opoosum Hollow Road Germantown, $100,000.

Joshua Mast, Laura Mast and Iva Mae Wagler to Isaac S. Biddle and Brooke N. Biddle, 6312 Helena Road May’s Lick, $310,000.

Iva Mae Wagler to Isaac S. Biddle and Brooke N. Biddle, 6312 Helena Road May’s Lick, $80,000.

Gladys Ann Saunders to Melissa Blair, Lots in Orangeburg, $1,622.01.

Charlotta J. Harris to Jacob Welch and Rhonda Welch, 0.171 Acres Woodlane Drive, $6,000.

William Anthony Condon Estate to City of Maysville, 1010 and 1012 Hill Avenue, $10.00.

Sharon Charlene Griffith to Michael D. Nolder and Jessica T. Nolder, Parcel on Moyer Road, no monetary consideration.

Dale Martin and Carma Martin to Dorothy Powers, 2329 Cottonwood Court, $155,000.

Carl Maynard Estate to Nelson M. Maynard, Kathryn T. Maynard and Maynard Trust Dated January 27 2020, 7512 Taylor Mill Road, no monetary consideration.

Carl N. Maynard Estate to Stephen Patch and Barbara Patch, 7151 Mount Gilead Road, $41,000.

Freddy Allen Riggs to Mackline and Company LLC, 931 Forest Avenue, $50,000.

Shayla Allison Giese, Charles Giese and Wesley Allison to Denise Carol Allison, 610 Eastern Hills, no monetary consideration.

Harley Alvin Estep and Lisa Estep to Andrew Scott Fields, 41015 Kentucky 596 Germantown, $189,000.

William Willison Jr., Kelly Willison Clodfelter, Albert Paul Willison, Ronda Willison, Angela Dashner, David Dashner, Gail Gusweiler, Scott Gusweiler and Edna Mae Willison to Marie Miller, 10 Arrington Avenue, $60,000.

Michael G. Coleman and Krista Lee Coleman to Chadwick Michael Steelman and Nicole Harris Steelman, 27.503 Acres 1131 Old Jersey Ridge Road, $760,000.

Sedly Karim Ghobrial and Racha Nazir to Gary Michael Coleman and Krista Lee Coleman, 701 Forest Hills Drive House and Lot Number 27, $210,000.

Yolanda Burns, Yolanda Perry and Lamont Perry to James E. Davenport, 305 East Second Street, $82,000.

DGS Development LTD to Vivki R. Flinchum, Tract Four Bear Wallow Farms, $31,500.

Joyce Hinton Morris to Larry Allphin and Lori R. Allphin, 8033 Kansas Creek Road, $35,000.

Gary Snodgrass and Chloe Snodgrass to Billie F. Dempsey, 8034 Shelby Street, $143,000.

Patricia A. Barbour to Matthew J. Coblentz, Lorene Coblentz and Marc L. Coblentz, 142.278 Acres Doyle Lane May’s Lick, $190,000.

Patricia A. Barbour toEric Cowan, 5.000 Acres Doyle Lane May’s Lick, $21,500.

Hollis G. Kabler,Hollis E. Kabler Estate, Hollis Emerson Kabler, Carolyn Kabler, Steven L. Kabler and Mason County to UMB Bank National Association and Tocu Title Trust 2017 1, 3051 Lees Creek Road Dover, $46,667.

Cory R. Howard and Amanda N. Howard to Matthew Frederick Westerfeld and Samantha R. Westerfeld, 3021 Fernleaf Drive, $117,000.

Wayan Wallace Tilton Jr. and Teresa Rae Tilton to Brandon Price, Tracts in Robertson and Mason County, $150,000.

Connie Marshall and William Eugene Marshall to Charles Kenneth Cooper, 111 Main Street, no monetary consideration.

Richard S. Owens and Patti Owens to Casey J. Hill and Sara Jean Hill, 8021 Day Pike, $327,515.

Shelly Truesdell and Shelly Allison to Adam C. Farus, 2232 Weston Way, $84,000.

Washington Missionary Baptist Church, Carlton E. Gibbs, Harry Lewis and Robert Burns to Barbara Purcell, 1.006 Acre Parcel West Side of Perry Lane, $12,000.

Larry Caske to Darrell Planck and Mischelle Planck, 3.266 Acres Overlook Lane, $23,500.

James W. Fleming Jr. and Carla C. Fleming to Julie Ann Churchill, 9187 Mason Lewis Road, $30,000.

Landon J. Bentley to Pamela Oyarce, 3105 Pickett Lane, $190,000.

Gerald R. McCane and Kathleen McCane to Jordan Hoots and Lillie Hoots, 1048 East Second Street, $59,000.

GMFS LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 72 Deerfield Village, $10.00.

James Van Hook and Bethany J. Hook to Amanda Chinn and James Chinn, 2301 Glen Drive, $155,000.

Glenn T. Schumacher and Lenore W. Schumacher to Ashley R. Harrison and Keiley M. Harrison, 7640 Kentucky 11, $350,000.

Barton Trevor Lewis and Michelle Lynn Traxel to Glenn T. Schumacher and Lenore W. Schumacher, 773 OakPointe Drive, $195,000.

Timothy Wayne Lawson and Vicki S. Lawson to Carolyn M. Booth, 110 West Fourth Street, $5,000.

Elizabeth Anne Nolder and Elizabeth Garrison to Cory D. Guinn, 7062 Bridgeport Road, $70,000.