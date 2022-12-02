The Parc Café in downtown Maysville is re-opening under new management on Monday, Dec. 5.

Amy Fry, owner/operator of family business Hillsong Farm Bakery, and Melissa Manley, former owner of M’s Eatery, have partnered to bring new management and a new menu to the restaurant.

“We’re going to be doing just a breakfast/brunch and we’ll be open Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m. until noon,” Manley said.

The menu will feature some basic things like sausage gravy and biscuits, hashbrown casserole, omelets and other familiar favorites, according to Fry and Manley.

“Then we’ll also have crepes and eggs Benedict, really frou-frou french toast and quiche and there’ll be a feature sandwich and specialty pancakes. Just some really cool things that aren’t really being served here (in the downtown Maysville area). We’re just filling a niche that is not really filled in Maysville,” Fry said.

Fry and Manley said they have many good friends who own restaurants in the area like Babz Bistro, Pandemonium and Lil Jumbo’s Coffee Company and they are great places to eat lunch and dinner.

“All of these places are excellent, they’re all small businesses and they already serve lunch and dinner so we’re trying to be in a space that addresses the need for a breakfast/brunch place. For those who want lunch/dinner they can spend their dollars with and support these other local small businesses,” Fry said.

The ladies said there are places up the hill in Maysville to get breakfast such as Bob Evans or Frisch’s, but not many places in the downtown area besides Delite’s.

“Delite’s is great, and we’re not in any way competing with other buisnesses in the area. Our menu will just offer something different, we’re going to have French things on the menu. And it will still be very affordable,” Manley said.

Fry said there will also be things on the menu for those patrons who prefer something light and healthy, items including salads, homemade yogurt and granola as well as things like hummus and tarts.

“We want to do things real funky and cool, we’re kind of known for being funky even in the food-truck we have (Boho’s Grill known to many Maysville residents) — we just put a different spin on things,” Fry said.

Fry said she will still do some baking for Hillsong Farm Bakery, some orders and pre-orders and can’t imagine not doing the fruit cakes at Christmas but her main focus will be baking for Parc Café.

Manley said customers shouldn’t expect any of the recipes or food from M’s Eatery to be on the menu.

“I opened it (M’s Eatery) and Robin (Stanfield) and I worked together for 10 years. Robin bought M’s from me because I thought I wanted to retire. I was retired for a while (six months), but everything, all the food and recipes for M’s are Robins now and I wouldn’t dream of using them. No, this here (Parc Café) it’s a niche for us to fill,” Manley said.

Manley and Fry explained they want to keep their foot in the door of the food world but want to slow down and do things at their own pace. They are only open six days a week from 7 a.m. to noon because it allows them to still have active lives outside of work while still doing what they love.

“Also we really do love our customers, a lot of them are very good friends,” Fry said.

The ladies said they wanted a work schedule that wouldn’t consume their lives but where they still felt they were filling a need in the downtown area.

“For me, I still want to go camping and spend time with my family and grandbabies. Those things are very important to me,” Manley said.

Hours and days of operation will run on a reliable schedule, according to Fry and Manley. They said they are hopeful that having Parc Café open on Mondays (many downtown businesses aren’t open Monday) will encourage other businesses in the area to expand their hours and bring more foot traffic to the downtown area.

Fry and Manley said customers will be able to call ahead for orders as well to avoid wait time since they are sure many of their customers will be the working crowd who are either on their way to work or eating on break.

“We’re excited and looking forward to seeing familiar faces and meeting new faces, it’s a beautiful venue and there’s a lot of things for us to be thankful for,” Manley said.