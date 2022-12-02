I’ve said for years that Maysville is the Center of the Universe. The reason is simple: all you need to do is read last Saturday’s excellent column on tonight’s Christmas parade Grand Marshal Norbert Gallenstein and you will see why.

Which is why I am a bit baffled as to why aliens and their followers do not want to visit our fair Commonwealth. How do I know? Because the site “Lawn Love” listed the best states for Unidentified Flying Object fans, and we are nowhere near the top.

The compilation was culled from a raft of data, including sightings, communication tower registrations, Air Force base listings, UFO clubs, conventions, and other factors that cater to the most avid UFO enthusiasts.

Surprising no one, California was at the top of the heap when it came to alien desirability. Could it be their sunny disposition, or the fact that the state’s residents seem, if you will pardon my word play, “spacy.”

Kentucky came in at a meager 41st in state rankings. Our friends across the pond (and by pond, I mean river) in Ohio managed to land at a healthy 7th spot, confirming some of our already long-held suspicions.

To be fair, not a lot of otherworldly things happen here. There was the Mantell Incident, which occurred on January 7th, 1948 (less than a week after WFTM went on the air). On that date, Godman Field at Fort Knox received a report from the Kentucky State Highway Patrol of an unusual aerial object near Maysville. Reports of a westbound circular object, 250 feet to 300 feet in diameter, were received from Owensboro and Irvington. Captain Thomas F. Mantell, a 25-year-old Kentucky Air National Guard pilot, attempted to pursue.

Mantell went into a steep climb in the chase, ignoring suggestions to level his altitude. Eventually, he blacked out from a lack of oxygen, his P-51 Mustang fighter went into a downward spiral and crashed near Franklin, which coincidentally was where he was born. The incident was among the most publicized early UFO occurrences.

I saw a UFO in 1993. I only divulge this because there were 15 other people, including two Maysville Police officers, who witnessed it, as well. Whether it was from outer space or outer Sardis, I have no idea. What I do know is that it was spike shaped, blinked with multi-color lights, and had a bob and weave flight style that would be hard to attribute to our current aerial technology.

The object/craft/figment of imagination stayed in our view for over 30 minutes, for what that is worth. Anyway, our lack of unexplained phenomena might be the reason we are near the bottom of the barrel when it comes to having legions of UFO fans clamoring for lodging in our area.

That’s okay, though. Just take a look at the events going on all weekend in Maysville and Historic Washington. It starts this afternoon at four at Limestone Park and keeps on from there. In my opinion, that is better than some dumb old flying saucer, anyway.