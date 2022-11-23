FLEMINGSBURG — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reminds motorists to watch for lane closures, delays, and traffic changes across the commonwealth this week.

In addition to providing real-time traffic information online at GoKY.ky.gov or via Waze on your smartphone, the Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 updates road work on social media at Facebook.com/KYTCDistrict9 and at Twitter.com/KYTCDistrict9.

The following major work zones and traffic changes on state highways in northeast Kentucky are being reported for the Nov. 21-23 work week. Offices are closed, and state maintenance operations suspended, Nov. 24-25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. However, work zones will remain and traffic impacted before and after the holiday as follows:

In Fleming County paving along six miles of Kentucky 111 from Kentucky 1515 to Kentucky 32 (milepoint 7.2-13.2) is expected to begin soon.

In Lewis County, contractors are applying rock to shoulders on Kentucky 57 from Kentucky 10 at Tollesboro to Kentucky 984 (milepoint 5.1-10.5). Blacktop paving is complete. Watch for flagged traffic in work areas. Motorists should expect delays.

In Mason County, work is scheduled to start soon on Kentucky 10 paving from the Bracken-Mason line at Germantown to the AA Highway Kentucky 9), mile markers 0-4.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.

KYTC offers the following work zone tips:

— Slow down, buckle up, and expect the unexpected.

— Stay alert, and avoid distractions.

— Don’t tailgate. Keep a safe braking distance between you and the vehicle ahead, and between construction workers and equipment.

— Obey road crew flaggers, and pay attention to message boards and warning signs.

— Plan ahead: Visit ky.gov or use Waze to see where road work is taking place. Or visit your highway district’s social media accounts. Find your district at https://transportation.ky.gov/DistrictPages.