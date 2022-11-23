The Orangeburg Lions Club met for their monthly meeting on Nov. 21, at the Orangeburg Community Center with the Vice President Rocky Schildnecht calling the meeting to order in the absence of the President, Steve McRoberts.

The Pledge of Allegiance to the flag was led by Rocky Schildnecht. PDG Shelby Trimble gave the invocation.

The secretary’s report was given by Garnet Trimble and carried by voice vote with a motion by Mary Toller and a second by Wilda Frye.

The treasurer’s report was given by Debbie Newberry and was accepted by voice vote with a motion by PDG Shelby Trimble and a second Mary Toller.

The lions club had two guests, newly elected Fire Chief Marty Voiers and the newly elected treasurer Joey McRoberts. The new fire chief gave a nice enthusiastic talk concerning future plans for the fire department, the revamping and reorganization. The talk was very well received.

The Orangeburg Lion’s Club Christmas Party will be held on their regular meeting night, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. The meal will be potluck. A motion was made by Garnet Trimble to purchase fried chicken for the Christmas party. A second was given by Mary Dixon and the motion carried. The club will be playing a Christmas game immediately following the meal.

A motion was made by PDG Shelby Trimble with a second by Mary Toller to give a monetary donation to the Shriner’s Hospital. The motion carried.

A motion was made by Garnet Trimble with a second by Mary Dixon to have only one meeting per month for the month of January and February 2023. The January meeting will be on Jan. 2, and the February meeting will be held on Feb. 6. The motion carried.

A motion was made by PDG Shelby Trimble to give a monetary donation to the Orangeburg Fire Department. The motion was seconded by Wilda Frye and carried with a voice vote.

A motion was made by John David Frye with a second by Mary Dixon to dismiss the meeting at 7:10 p.m.